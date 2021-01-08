Kaitlyn Sims Commits to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Current high school senior Kaitlyn Sims has committed to swim for the University of Wisconsin at Green Bay beginning in the fall of 2021. She hails from Hilliard, Ohio, and swims year-round for the Ohio State Swim Club.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career for the University of Wisconsin Green Bay!! I’m extremely grateful for my family, friends, and coaches for all their support!! I can’t wait to officially be a phoenix!!

Sims projects mostly as a fly/IM type, with her best times in those events stemming from 2019. She concluded her 2020 season with a long course club meet in late February, where she dropped two seconds in the 200 IM and was just a tenth off of her personal best in the 100 fly.

Her high school season ended with the Central, East, and Southeast District Championships in mid-February, where Sims represented Hilliard Bradley High School from Hilliard, OH. Here, she swam the 100 fly and 200 IM again, swimming just off her bests in both events, at a 59.72 and a 2:11.50 respectively. She was the top finisher for Hilliard Bradley in both events. Sims was also a huge contributor for the Jaguar relays, splitting a 26.7 on the fly leg of the 200 medley relay and anchoring the 400 free relay at a 55.93.

Top Times SCY:

100 Fly- 59.14

200 Fly- 2:16.25

200 IM- 2:08.98

400 IM- 4:48.32

The University of Wisconsin at Green Bay is a Division 1 mid-major school belonging to the Horizon League, which includes competitors such as Oakland, Cleveland State, and IUPUI. Last season, the Phoenix finished 5th out of 7 teams, and the year before that finished 3rd, just 4 points away from pulling ahead of Cleveland State to finish 2nd.

Sims will be a strong addition to Wisconsin-Green Bay’s IM group when she arrives on campus. This group will include the top two scorers from last season, both of who are 2:10 or better in the 200 IM. She is close to conference scoring range in her primary events, at 18th in the 200 IM and 23rd in the 100 fly.

She will join Caroline Rupp and Bailey Venden in the class of 2025, the former also coming from Ohio.

