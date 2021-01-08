Pitt Nabs 4:19 IMer Yasemine Safargar of Scarlet Aquatics (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Yasemine Safargar of Scarlet Aquatics in New Jersey has verbally committed to Pitt’s class of 2026.

I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Pittsburgh! I’m very grateful to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me through this process. I can’t wait to be part of such a great team.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 IM – 2:05.90

400 IM – 4:19.65

200 back – 2:03.37

200 fly – 2:05.81

200 breast – 2:21.85

Safargar is an IM specialist, with potential in the 200s of stroke; the 400 IM is her best event. Most recently, she competed at a meet in late November, clocking lifetime bests in the 200 IM (2:05.90), 100 back (58.30) and 100 breast (1:06.87).

Pitt just graduated Valerie Daigneault, their top 200 IMer last season (1:58.3), and Sarah Giamber, their top 400 IMer last year (4:15.6). Safargar would’ve been Pitt’s #4 400 IMer last season.

At the 2020 ACC Championships, where Pitt finished 10th, Safargar would’ve made the 400 IM C-final.

Safargar joins Kate Bailey, Claire Dafoe and Angelina Messina in Pitt’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

