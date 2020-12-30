Pitt Picks Up Virginia Independent HS Champ Kate Bailey (2022)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Arlington Aquatic Club’s Kate Bailey has verbally committed to Pitt for fall 2022. A junior at Bishop O’Connell School, she’ll join their class of 2026.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Pittsburgh!! I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me. I can’t wait to be part of a great program! GO PANTHERS!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.53

100 free – 51.31

200 free – 1:51.06

100 fly – 55.03

200 fly – 2:00.78

200 IM – 2:06.34

Bailey is the defending Virginia Independent HS champion in the 100 fly, where she also placed third in the 100 free and anchored both of Bishop O’Connell’s 200 relays.

At the virtual 2020 Winter Junior Championships, Bailey collected lifetime bests in the 100 free, 100 fly and 200 fly. In the 100 free, she broke 52 seconds for the first time in prelims (51.67) before lowering her best again in finals (51.31), while her 2:00.78 in the 200 fly was a best by over two seconds.

Last season, Bailey would’ve been #3 on Pitt’s roster in both fly events and #4 in the 100 free. She would’ve also scored in the C-final of the 200 fly at the 2020 ACC Championships.

Bailey joins Claire Dafoe and Angelina Messina in Pitt’s class of 2026 on the women’s side.

