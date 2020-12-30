2020 Swammy Awards: CAC Male Swimmer of the Year Dylan Carter

To see all of our 2020 Swammy Awards, click here.

2020 Male Central American & Caribbean Athlete of the Year: Dylan Carter, Trinidad & Tobago

In 2020, Dylan Carter became a force in the ISL.

Late in the season, with a playoff berth on the line, Carter exploded at the regular-season finale, going 50.11 in the 100 (short course meter) backstroke to help the LA Current take a 1-2 finish. Known more as a flyer and freestyler, Carter continued to surge in backstroke, going 23.28, 23.93 and 24.99 in the 50 back skin race to complete a 1-2 sweep for LA.

Carter would ultimately set Trinidad & Tobago records in the 100 back (49.91), 100 free (46.56) and 100 fly (50.70) this ISL season, leaving him with seven national records in short course meters and nine more in long course meters.

Carter hit double-digit scoring in two separate matches, cracking the top 150 in MVP scoring across the entire league for the season. His LA Current team wound up in the league final, taking 4th overall.

Previous Winners: