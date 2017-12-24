2017 Swammy Awards: C.A. Male Swimmer of the Year Mauro Castillo Luna

To see all of our 2017 Swammy Awards presented by TYR, click here.

2017 CENTRAL AMERICAN MALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR: MAURO CASTILLO LUNA, MEXICO

Since grabbing a surprise third-place finish in the 200 breast at the 2017 NCAA Championships, Mauro Castillo Luna has been instrumental in Texas A&M’s hot streak.

After popping a 1:52.01 SCY 200 breast in March, he just last week went 2:07.59 in the SCM race at the Mexican National Championships, breaking the Mexican record.

In August, Castillo also boosted his Mexican teammates to a Mexican record in the 4×100 medley relay at the 2017 World University Games, dropping a 1:00.92 breast split.

Despite the a speedy field at the 2017 Art Adamson Invitational in November, Castillo picked up wins in the 100 and 200 breast, took second in the 100 fly, and third in the 200IM. His 52.34 and 1:54.14 in 100 and 200 breast were well over a second ahead of 2nd-place Aggie teammate Jonathan Tybur (53.7 and 1:55.63), and his 46.66 100 fly was a lifetime best.

However, the most uplifting performance of his career may have come the weekend prior to Art Adamson, when he led his team to an upset over the Texas Longhorns. He got the meet off to quick start with his 24.29 breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay, and followed that up with a win in the 100 breast (53.70) that would put his team in the lead for good. He also threw down a then nation-leading 1:55.93 200 breast, and just for good measure, nabbed the win in the 200IM (1:47.54).

SwimSwam’s Jared Anderson compared Castillo’s November 9th performance to that of a “transcendent quarterback,” in a way that the NCAA dual meet format rarely allows.

