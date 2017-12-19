Mauro Castillo Breaks Mexican Record in 200 SCM Breast

Swimming at the 2017 Mexican Nationals (short course), Texas A&M senior Mauro Castillo broke the Mexican national record in the 200 meter breaststroke.

According to a tweet from Texas A&M Swimming (shown below), Castillo posted a time of 2:07.59, which clears the old record of 2:08.14. The old record belonged to Alejandro Jacobo, who is a former Aggie himself– Jacobo swam for Texas A&M ten years ago.

Castillo split the race as follows:

29.44 – 32.10 (1:01.54) – 33.42 (1:34.96) – 32.63 (2:07.59)

He was out in a 1:01.54, then came back very well in the final 50 to secure the new personal best and national record. Castillo swam this on the 2nd day of competition– on the 1st, day he posted a time of 2:02.52 to take 4th in the 200 IM.

Castillo adds to his first and only Mexican record. Swimming a 1:00.92 on the breaststroke leg of Mexico’s 4×100 medley relay at the 2017 World University Games, Castillo helped his relay set the LCM 4×100 medley national record.

A senior at Texas A&M in College Station, Castillo currently ranks in the NCAA top 10 in both breaststroke events. He’s been 52.34 in the 100 breast (6th) and 1:54.14 in the 200 breast (8th).