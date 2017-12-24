13-Year Old Aleksandra Sabitova Breaks Another Russian Junior Record

2017 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV SWIM CUP

December 22nd-23rd, 2017

25m (SCM) pool

St. Petersburg, Russia

Day 2 of the 2017 Vladimir Salnikov Swim Cup saw more records being broken by 13-year old Aleksandra Sabitova and 17-year old Kliment Kolesnikov.

Sabitova’s record came in the form of a Russian Junior National Record. In the 200 fly, Sabitova swam 2:06.79, which broke the old record of 2:11.12 set by Anastasia Guzhenkova in 2013. Guzhenkova has gravitated more toward the freestyle events as she’s matured, and this summer at 20 years old was on Russia’s winning 400 free relay at the World University Games. The senior Russian Record is a 2:04.36, set by Svetlana Chimrova in November.

That record pairs with Sabitova’s 56.84 in the 100 fly from day 1 of this meet, which was also a Russian Junior Record.

Note: Russian Junior Records are for girls aged 16 and under and boys aged 18 and under.

Also breaking a Russian, and World, Junior Record was Kliment Kolesnikov in the 200 free final. He swam 1:41.75 early in the session, which won the race by 3 seconds. That broke not only the Russian Junior Record of 1:43.58 set by Mikhail Vekovischev in 2016, but also made him the first swimmer under the FINA-set standard for the new World Junior Records being recognized in short course meters.

Watch Kolesnikov’s WJR in the 200 free:

He also won the men’s 50 backstroke in 23.18, which is about three-tenths slower than his 22.83 best from the European Championships last week. Russia hasn’t updated their records recently, but he’s now been faster than his recognized Russian Junior Record from 2016 on 7 different occasions in the last 5 weeks.

Kolesnikov skipped the 200 back, which is the event in which he placed 4th at this summer’s long course World Championship meet. In that race, Grigory Tarasevich won in 1:51.19, holding off hard finishes from Mikita Tsmyh (1:51.42) and Dmitrii Maltcev (1:51.53).

Other Day 2 Winners