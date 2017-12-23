13-Year Old Aleksandra Sabitova Breaks Russian Jr Record in 100 Fly

2017 Vladimir Salnikov Swim Cup

December 22nd-23rd, 2017

25m (SCM) pool

St. Petersburg, Russia

On day 1 of the 2017 Vladimir Salnikov Swim Cup, a World Record in the 100 meter backstroke by 17-year old Kliment Kolesnikov was the clear shot-stopper of the meet. He swam 48.90, which improved the Russian Record of 48.95 set in 2010 by Stanislav Donets, and also undercut Matt Grevers’ World Record of 48.92 from 2015.

But he wasn’t the only young Russian swimmer that wowed on the first day of the annual winter meet. 13-year old Aleksandra Sabitova, who in April went under 1 minute in the 100 fly in long course, won the short course final on Friday in 56.84. That swim broke the Russian Junior Record, which is recognized for swimmers aged 16 and under. The old record of 58.93 was set in 2012 by Svetlana Chimrova at 58.93. Exactly a second behind her was Belarusian 14-year old Anastasiya Shkurdai in 57.84.

Sabitova’s swim is less than half-a-second from Chimrova’s senior Russian Record of 56.39, and ranks the young swimmer 13th in the world.

Hers was only the 2nd-best female swim by power points, however, measured on proximity to World Records. Veronika Andrusenko (formerly Veronika Popova) swam a 1:53.60 in the 200 free final, for a 927-point swim. Her Russian Record in the event is 1:52.46.

The home team from St. Petersburg leads the medals table after day one with 17 of all colors, followed by Moscow with 10.

