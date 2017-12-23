Kliment Kolesnikov Sets First SCM 200 Free World Junior Record

2017 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV SWIM CUP

December 22nd-23rd, 2017

25m (SCM) pool

St. Petersburg, Russia

After taking down World Junior Records (WJRs) all month and even a senior Word Record in the 100 back just yesterday, 17-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov has broken yet another WJR, this time setting the first official record of its type in the 200m free.

He cruised to a 1:45.39 in his morning swim at the 2017 Vladimir Salnikov Swim Cup Saturday, taking the top seed heading into finals by only .17, but ended up winning the race by nearly three seconds over 25-year-old Viacheslav Andrusenko‘s 1:44.63.

Kolesnikov’s 1:41.75 bests the “benchmark” WJR of 1:41.95, established in 2015, but is yet to be ratified by Fina.

En route to his record-setting swim, Kolesnikov split 23.54/26.33/25.95/25.93.

Though he’s still a ways away from the Russian senior record (1:40.08), Kolesnikov’s swim puts him at #5 in the world this year.