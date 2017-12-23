2017 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV SWIM CUP
- December 22nd-23rd, 2017
- 25m (SCM) pool
- St. Petersburg, Russia
After taking down World Junior Records (WJRs) all month and even a senior Word Record in the 100 back just yesterday, 17-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov has broken yet another WJR, this time setting the first official record of its type in the 200m free.
He cruised to a 1:45.39 in his morning swim at the 2017 Vladimir Salnikov Swim Cup Saturday, taking the top seed heading into finals by only .17, but ended up winning the race by nearly three seconds over 25-year-old Viacheslav Andrusenko‘s 1:44.63.
Kolesnikov’s 1:41.75 bests the “benchmark” WJR of 1:41.95, established in 2015, but is yet to be ratified by Fina.
En route to his record-setting swim, Kolesnikov split 23.54/26.33/25.95/25.93.
Though he’s still a ways away from the Russian senior record (1:40.08), Kolesnikov’s swim puts him at #5 in the world this year.
2017-2018 SCM MEN 200 FREE
RAPSYS
1.40.85
|2
|Dominik
KOZMA
|HUN
|1.41.03
|08/07
|3
|Kacper
MAJCHRZAK
|POL
|1.41.62
|08/07
|4
|Chad
LE CLOS
|RSA
|1.41.67
|08/07
|5
|Kliment
Kolesnikov
|RUS
|1:41.75
|12/23
11 Comments on "Kliment Kolesnikov Sets First SCM 200 Free World Junior Record"
Woah… Russia’s 4×200 could be becoming favourites for next world champs… Krasnykh, Dovgalyuk, Girev, Vekovishchev, Kolesnikov… Two 1.45 men, two 1.46 low men and Kolesnikov could turn up and swim just about anything…
It,s very unusual for a backstroker to be a good freestyle. Lochte was tho.
I mean kolesnikov has the physical tools and technique to be world class. I think he,s about 6,6 in height and may grow some more. That is enormous.
Grevers also very good at freestyle
Tancock was decent too – 48.7 100fr
“To be” world class? He already is amigo. The question is how good will he get? And if he is clean too – another big Q given Russia’s systematic & systemic doping history.
I actually disagree RE backstroke/free – I can think of quite a few in the women’s side straight off the bat:
Heemskerk, Rouwendaal, Smoliga, Coughlin, Seebohm, Coleman, Sjostrom, Halsall, Pellegrini, Manaudou, Filippi, even Coventry (people forget she is the African LCM 200fr record holder)… Not as prevalent on the men’s side for some reason, Rylov has was 52s back & 48s Free last year too
Let’s also not forget Phelps backstroke ability.
When you can swim 21.24 50 free, 46.55 100 free and 1.41.75 200 free at 17, but you are actually a backstroker and hold the 100 back world record. #crazy