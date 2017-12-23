Kliment Kolesnikov Sets First SCM 200 Free World Junior Record

by Torrey Hart 11

December 23rd, 2017 Europe, International, News, Records

2017 VLADIMIR SALNIKOV SWIM CUP

After taking down World Junior Records (WJRs) all month and even a senior Word Record in the 100 back just yesterday, 17-year-old Kliment Kolesnikov has broken yet another WJR, this time setting the first official record of its type in the 200m free.

He cruised to a 1:45.39 in his morning swim at the 2017 Vladimir Salnikov Swim Cup Saturday, taking the top seed heading into finals by only .17, but ended up winning the race by nearly three seconds over 25-year-old Viacheslav Andrusenko‘s 1:44.63.

Kolesnikov’s 1:41.75 bests the “benchmark” WJR of 1:41.95, established in 2015, but is yet to be ratified by Fina.

En route to his record-setting swim, Kolesnikov split 23.54/26.33/25.95/25.93.

Though he’s still a ways away from the Russian senior record (1:40.08), Kolesnikov’s swim puts him at #5 in the world this year.

2017-2018 SCM MEN 200 FREE

DanasLTU
RAPSYS
12/14
1.40.85
2Dominik
KOZMA		HUN1.41.0308/07
3Kacper
MAJCHRZAK		POL1.41.6208/07
4Chad
LE CLOS		RSA1.41.6708/07
5Kliment
Kolesnikov		RUS1:41.7512/23
View Top 27»

In This Story

Leave a Reply

11 Comments on "Kliment Kolesnikov Sets First SCM 200 Free World Junior Record"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Dee

Woah… Russia’s 4×200 could be becoming favourites for next world champs… Krasnykh, Dovgalyuk, Girev, Vekovishchev, Kolesnikov… Two 1.45 men, two 1.46 low men and Kolesnikov could turn up and swim just about anything…

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
3 hours 2 minutes ago
Carlo

It,s very unusual for a backstroker to be a good freestyle. Lochte was tho.
I mean kolesnikov has the physical tools and technique to be world class. I think he,s about 6,6 in height and may grow some more. That is enormous.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
2 hours 42 minutes ago
BSD

Grevers also very good at freestyle

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
1 hour 34 minutes ago
Dee

Tancock was decent too – 48.7 100fr

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
1 hour 20 minutes ago
Coach Mike 1952

“To be” world class? He already is amigo. The question is how good will he get? And if he is clean too – another big Q given Russia’s systematic & systemic doping history.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 14 minutes ago
Dee

I actually disagree RE backstroke/free – I can think of quite a few in the women’s side straight off the bat:

Heemskerk, Rouwendaal, Smoliga, Coughlin, Seebohm, Coleman, Sjostrom, Halsall, Pellegrini, Manaudou, Filippi, even Coventry (people forget she is the African LCM 200fr record holder)… Not as prevalent on the men’s side for some reason, Rylov has was 52s back & 48s Free last year too

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
39 minutes 27 seconds ago
Blackflag82

Let’s also not forget Phelps backstroke ability.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute 11 seconds ago
ellie

When you can swim 21.24 50 free, 46.55 100 free and 1.41.75 200 free at 17, but you are actually a backstroker and hold the 100 back world record. #crazy

Vote Up110Vote Down Reply
2 hours 13 minutes ago