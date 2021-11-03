Kolesnikov Helps Russia Take Over Medal Lead Through Day 2 In Kazan

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Prelim Recap

Results

After two days of competition, the nation of Russia has surged to the top of the overall medal table, fueled by today’s gold medalists of Kliment Kolesnikov in the men’s 50m back and Anastasia Kirpichnikova in the women’s 800m free.

Both athletes scored new records with their performances of which you can read about here and here. Kolesnikov and Kirpichnikova are helping Russia to reign supreme early in this competition, with the nation owning 7 total medals, with 3 of them gold.

Stationed in 2nd place in the national medal table is Italy, whose foursome of Michele Lamberti, Nicolo Martinenghi, Marco Orsi and Lorenzo Zazzeri crushed a new World Record en route to capturing told in the men’s 4x50m medley relay.

You can read more about their historic achievement here.

After a scorching day 1, the Netherlands sits as the 3rd placed nation among the medal table, fueled by today’s bronze medalists of the 4x50m medley relay. The combination of Stan Pijnenburg, Arno Kamminga, Jesse Puts and Thom de Boer cranked out another national record while capturing 3rd place.

Sarah Sjostrom‘s victory in the women’s 50m free got Sweden on the board while Romania’s Robert Glinta also tallied a piece of hardware in his nation’s direction via the 50m back bronze he earned.