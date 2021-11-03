2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Day 2 of the 2021 European Championships will begin with the staging for a brewing backstroke battle between Italy’s Margherita Panziera, Kira Toussaint, and Ingeborg Loeyning, who hold the top 3 seeds in the women’s 200 back. They’ll be joined by fellow backstrokers in the prelim but will be the ones to beat as the only swimmers who are entered with a time quicker than 2:04.

Following the 200 back, the sprinters will take to the pool in the men’s 50 freestyle where Russia’s Vlad Morozov is on top. Morozov is entered with a 20.40, while Pawel Juraszek is next in a 20.82. The ones to watch will be the duo of Dutchmen who played a part in the nation’s 4×50 freestyle gold on day 1, Thom De Boer and Kenzo Simons.

One of the races of the meet will be the men’s 100 breaststroke in which heavy hitters Ilya Shymanovich, Emre Sakci, Arno Kamminga, Anton McKee, and Nicolo Martinenghi will engage in a battle. While those 5 aren’t the only men with a shot at the podium, they will certainly be the frontrunners considering their elite histories in the event.

In addition to the 200 back, 50 free, and the 100 breast, stay tuned for the women’s 200 fly, headlined by Tokyo finalist Svetlana Chimrova, the women’s 100 IM, led by Maria Kameneva and Anastasiya Shkrudai.

The session will end with the men’s 4×50 medley relay and the men’s 1500 freestyle.

The following was reported by Annika Johnson.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.84 (2015)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.23 (2014)

World Record: Kaylee McKeon (AUS) – 1:58.94 (2020)

Men’s 50 Freestyle

SC Euros Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 20.31 (2017)

(RUS) – 20.31 (2017) European Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 20.26 (2014)

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 20.16 (2020)

Women’s 200 Butterfly

SC Euros Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2:01.52 (2013)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

Women’s 100 IM

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.67 (2015)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay

SC Euros Record: Russia – 1:30.44 (2017)

European Record: Russia – 1:30.44 (2017)

World Record: Russia – 1:30.44 (2017)

Men’s 1500 Freestyle