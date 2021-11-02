I took a drive down to New Jersey where the Greater Somerset YMCA swim team was getting things going on a Wednesday afternoon. Coach Lou took me through the entire workout, which included a warmup that they do daily, a freestyle drill set, and 6 broke 400s on 8:00. Some swimmer highlights within this group included Rob Alexy, who just committed to Cal (following his older brother Jack, a freshman at Cal and Nat’l Jr Team member), and Anna Moesch, a Nat’l Jr Teamer who just moved to the Greater Somerset Y (this was her 3rd day with them).
Warm Up:
- 400 Free with Snorkel
- 6×100 @ 2:00 Kick w/ snorkel
- 16×25 @ :30 IMO 2DR/1Bld/1Fast
Free Drill (w/ Fins)
- 2×100 1:45 25 Right Arm Lead/25 Left Arm Lead w/ arm in saddle
- 2×100 1:45 25 Right Arm Lead/25 Left Arm Lead w/ arm in shark fin
- 2×100 1:45 25 Right Arm Lead/25 Left Arm Lead w/ arm in sail
- 3×100 1:45 combo drill
- 2×100 1:45 50 combo drill/50 perfect
- 2×150 on 2:00 2nd to 3rd gear
- 4×75 on :55 3rd gear
Main Set
6x Broken 400 @ 8:00 (:10 rest between every swim) (1-3-5 = 1st-3rd gear by distance, 2-4-6 = 2nd-4th gear)
- 1-2 200/100/100
- 3-4 150/2×75/2×50
- 5-6 100/4×50/4×25