I took a drive down to New Jersey where the Greater Somerset YMCA swim team was getting things going on a Wednesday afternoon. Coach Lou took me through the entire workout, which included a warmup that they do daily, a freestyle drill set, and 6 broke 400s on 8:00. Some swimmer highlights within this group included Rob Alexy, who just committed to Cal (following his older brother Jack, a freshman at Cal and Nat’l Jr Team member), and Anna Moesch, a Nat’l Jr Teamer who just moved to the Greater Somerset Y (this was her 3rd day with them).

Warm Up:

400 Free with Snorkel

6×100 @ 2:00 Kick w/ snorkel

16×25 @ :30 IMO 2DR/1Bld/1Fast

Free Drill (w/ Fins)

2×100 1:45 25 Right Arm Lead/25 Left Arm Lead w/ arm in saddle

2×100 1:45 25 Right Arm Lead/25 Left Arm Lead w/ arm in shark fin

2×100 1:45 25 Right Arm Lead/25 Left Arm Lead w/ arm in sail

3×100 1:45 combo drill

2×100 1:45 50 combo drill/50 perfect

2×150 on 2:00 2nd to 3rd gear

4×75 on :55 3rd gear

Main Set

6x Broken 400 @ 8:00 (:10 rest between every swim) (1-3-5 = 1st-3rd gear by distance, 2-4-6 = 2nd-4th gear)