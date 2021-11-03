The Hungry Swimmer: Harvest Wrap

Let me be honest with you real quick—lunch is my least favorite meal of the day. After years and years of swim-meet sandwiches, I typically don’t get very excited about lunchtime sandwiches.

And if you know me, I think everything tastes better in bowls. But I recently broke my sandwich hiatus truly because sandwiches/wraps are so convenient to eat on the go, especially during the busy season. After such a long break, my Harvest Wrap recipe really set the bar high. This wrap has iconic fall flavors which will have you looking forward to lunch every day!

What you’ll need⠀⠀⠀

Apple cider vinaigrette 3 tbsp olive oil 2 ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar ¾ tbsp honey 1 ½ tsp mustard 1 garlic clove, minced Salt and pepper to taste⠀⠀⠀

8 oz of Butternut squash, chopped and roasted⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

1 diced honeycrisp apple⠀

One diced red onion

1 lbs of shredded chicken (can also use 2 – 10 ounce cans of Chunk Chicken breast in water.

1 bag of mixed greens⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

½ cup of dried unsweetened cranberries⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

¼ cup walnuts ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

4 oz feta cheese

8 large whole wheat tortillas

How to make:

Preheat the oven to 400 F and lightly coat the butternut squash with olive oil. Cook diced butternut squash for 15-20 minutes or if using an airfryer cook at 400 F for 10 minutes. Make the apple cider vinaigrette by mixing the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Dice the apple and onion and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the chicken, mixed greens, unsweetened cranberries, walnuts, and feta cheese in the bowl along with the squash once it has finished cooking. Drizzle the apple cider vinaigrette over the harvest mix and toss until thoroughly covered. Enjoy as a salad or roll it up into a whole wheat tortilla and take it on the go!

This recipe would work great with:

Swap the chicken for turkey or tofu

Use pecans or pumpkin seeds instead of walnuts

Sub roasted sweet potatoes instead of butternut squash

