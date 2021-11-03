The Hungry Swimmer: Harvest Wrap

Let me be honest with you real quick—lunch is my least favorite meal of the day. After years and years of swim-meet sandwiches, I typically don’t get very excited about lunchtime sandwiches.
And if you know me, I think everything tastes better in bowls. But I recently broke my sandwich hiatus truly because sandwiches/wraps are so convenient to eat on the go, especially during the busy season. After such a long break, my Harvest Wrap recipe really set the bar high. This wrap has iconic fall flavors which will have you looking forward to lunch every day!
- Apple cider vinaigrette
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 2 ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar
- ¾ tbsp honey
- 1 ½ tsp mustard
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste⠀⠀⠀
- 8 oz of Butternut squash, chopped and roasted⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
- 1 diced honeycrisp apple⠀
- One diced red onion
- 1 lbs of shredded chicken (can also use 2 – 10 ounce cans of Chunk Chicken breast in water.
- 1 bag of mixed greens⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
- ½ cup of dried unsweetened cranberries⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
- ¼ cup walnuts ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
- 4 oz feta cheese
- 8 large whole wheat tortillas
How to make:
- Preheat the oven to 400 F and lightly coat the butternut squash with olive oil. Cook diced butternut squash for 15-20 minutes or if using an airfryer cook at 400 F for 10 minutes.
- Make the apple cider vinaigrette by mixing the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside.
- Dice the apple and onion and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the chicken, mixed greens, unsweetened cranberries, walnuts, and feta cheese in the bowl along with the squash once it has finished cooking.
- Drizzle the apple cider vinaigrette over the harvest mix and toss until thoroughly covered.
- Enjoy as a salad or roll it up into a whole wheat tortilla and take it on the go!
This recipe would work great with:
- Swap the chicken for turkey or tofu
- Use pecans or pumpkin seeds instead of walnuts
- Sub roasted sweet potatoes instead of butternut squash
