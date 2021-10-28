The Hungry Swimmer: Trick or Treat Trail Mix

One of my staple snacks is a sweet and salty trail mix. This can be a filling option with a good mixture of proteins and fats/ carbs to fuel pre-workout. I often buy the pre-mixed bags from my local grocery store but this time I wanted to try making my own! Halloween is right around the corner so I thought it would be fun to use this as my inspiration and make a sweet and salty Halloween trail mix.

My recommendations for trail mix essentials would be to include some nuts that give you healthy fats, fiber, and minerals. I love to include Brazil nuts in my trail mix because eating two Brazil nuts each day provides your daily dose of selenium— a nutrient that helps with thyroid function, immune system and cell growth. You can think of Brazil nuts as an all natural way of taking a selenium supplement! On top of nuts, some dried fruit can be a good way to satisfy your sweet tooth, get pre-workout carbs, and extra nutrients. I added cranberries in this trail mix which are a good source of vitamin C and antioxidants which help support the immune system. Some salty snacks like pretzels or other crackers or popcorn are a tasty addition. I thought it would be tasty to add some dry cereal to my trail mix for some more carbs and crunch. The quaker oatmeal squares are my favorite because they are high in fiber and protein. Since it is halloween, I had to add a little candy!

Finding these ingredients can be a challenge if you don’t have a bulk food section like my grocery store; however, stores often have bags of raw nuts similar to the ones I used on another aisle. But I prefer using the bulk section whenever I can because I can always find a variety of nuts, seeds, flours, dried fruit, oats, and even fun treats like mini peanut butter cups that you can buy by weight which can help save money and waste. It’s also a fun way to try new foods!

What you’ll need:

One box of Quaker Brown Sugar Oatmeal Squares

½ bag of pretzel sticks (~ half of a large 15 oz bag)

1 cup of dried, unsweetened cranberries

1 cup of Brazil nuts

1 cup of Pecan halves

½ cup Pumpkin seeds

One 9.9 oz shareable bag of Reese’s Pieces (or other favorite candy)

How to make Trick or Treat Trail Mix:

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients and mix until combined. Portion into ¼ cup serving sizes (about the size of your palm) and enjoy! Store the remainder in a ziplock bag or airtight container to enjoy throughout the week.

