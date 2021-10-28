Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Co-Founders of Nica Nadadores Discuss Growing Swimming to Nicaragua

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Timmy Hayes, Scot Robison, and Kyle Shoemaker, the 3 co-founders of Nica Nadadores in Nicaragua. Nica not only teaches kids how to swim and gives them an outlet to train in the pool, but it also helps them out of the pool with their education via scholarships and opportunities for better schools. Timmy, Scot, and Kyle each discuss their swimming backgrounds and what brought them to this project as well as how it has impacted their lives and the lives of those in this community.
Check out the Nica Nadadores here.
See our write-up on the Nadadores in 2014 here.

