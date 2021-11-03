5 Swimming Recruit in Class of 2023 Camille Spink Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Junior National Team member and #5 recruit in the class of 2023 Camille Spink has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee.

Spink’s commitment on Wednesday came just a few days after a huge meet over the weekend that saw her swim lifetime bests in 6 events.

Spink is the top sprinter in a distance-heavy class of 2023, and has the best times in the class in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyles.

Spink’s Weekend Results:

WEEKEND RESULT PREVIOUS PB DROP 50 free 22.38 22.55 -0.17 100 free 48.93 48.93 Tie 200 free 1:46.12 1:46.18 -0.06s 100 back 53.79 53.89 -.10s 100 breast 1:02.95 1:04.95 -2.00s 200 IM 1:59.31 2:01.33 -2.02s

Spink is also the defending 50 and 100 yard free champion in Virginia’s Class 6A, for the state’s biggest high schools, from last season as a sophomore. In February 2020, as a freshman, she won the 100 and 200 freestyles. That means she is a perfect 4-for-4 in individual events so far in her high school career for Battlefield High.

Spink was also a member of the U.S. Team that traveled to compete at the FINA Swimming World Cup meets in Budapest and Berlin in October. In Budapest, she made one final, in the 50 backstroke, where she finished 8th in 27.58 (in short course meters).

She joins a Tennessee women’s team that could make a top 5 run at this year’s NCAA Championship meet, but that will be looking for ‘next’ after a lot of transfers and 5th year graduate students exhaust their eligibility.

Spink’s best time in the 50 free would have ranked 26th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, and her best time in the 100 free would have ranked 29th. She should immediately have a spot on the Tennessee 200, 400, and 800 free relays, at least, when she arrives on campus.

Tennessee has a fairly-small class of 2022, likely because they have a lot of scholarship money tied up with their transfers, but that class also includes a 22.6/49.3 sprinter Julia Burroughs, so the Volunteers are definitely rebuilding with a very fast nucleus of sprinters, with Spink now becoming the focal point of that group.

Spink joins a class of 2023 that includes Tori Brostowitz of Wisconsin, a 1:00.9 breaststroker; and another northern Virginia product Molly Blanchard from Poseidon Swimming, a 2:01./4:16 IMer. Blanchard swam at the same NOVA meet as Spink over the weekend, and she too posted five new lifetime best swims.

Along with Sophie Brison, a 54.4/1:55 backstroker, the Volunteers are putting together a top-10 caliber class for 2023 already.

