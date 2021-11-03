5 Recruit Camille Spink Swims 6 Lifetime Bests, Commits to Tennessee

NOVA Senior Classic Invitational

October 29-31, 2021

Regency Square Aquatics Center, Henrico County, Virginia

Short Course Yards (25 yards), timed finals

Results (PDF)

High school junior Camille Spink, the #5 recruit in the high school class of 2023, lifted her already-soaring recruiting stock even higher over the weekend at NOVA of Virginia’s invitational meet.

On Wednesday, days after her outburst, Spink committed to the University of Tennessee – though we don’t know in which order her private commitment came.

Author’s note: Spink announced her commitment after I started writing this article but before I finished it. Her formal recruiting announcement article is coming soon.

Spink was already the fastest 50 and 100 yard freestyler in the class. Now her best time in one of those races is even faster: In the 50, she dropped from 22.55 to 22.38 over the weekend. That time would have qualified for last year’s NCAA Championship meet and tied for 26th place at that meet.

But beyond the 50 and the 100 (where her 48.93 tied her lifetime best), Spink’s swimming also enhanced the depth of her resume.

Spink’s Weekend Results:

Weekend Result Previous PB Drop 50 free 22.38 22.55 -0.17 100 free 48.93 48.93 Tie 200 free 1:46.12 1:46.18 -0.06s 100 back 53.79 53.89 -.10s 100 breast 1:02.95 1:04.95 -2.00s 200 IM 1:59.31 2:01.33 -2.02s

Notably, she dropped two seconds in her 100 yard breaststroke. Not by coincidence, she improved her 200 IM best time by two seconds as well – with 1.45 seconds of that difference coming on the breaststroke leg.

Spink wasn’t the only swimmer who put up best times at what turned out to be a very fast meet.

Other Highlights: