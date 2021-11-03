2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

Prelim Recap

Results

Loads of speed will be on display in night two of the European Short Course Championships, with the women’s final of the 50 free, men’s 50 back final and men’s 50 free semi-final. Also being contested this evening is finals of the women’s 100 breast, men’s 100 fly, women’s 800 free and the women’s 4×50 medley relay. Semi-finals in the women’s 200 fly, men’s 100 breast, women’s 200 back and women’s 100 IM will also be competed in tonight’s finals session. Finals start at 6:30 local time in Kazan (11:30 AM EST).

Swedish speedster Sarah Sjostrom will look to lock down the title in the 50 free where she has flirted with the meet record in both prelims and semi-finals. Hungarian butterfly specialist and 2020 Tokyo 200 fly gold medalist Kristof Milak will take on a final double in the 50 back and the 100 fly. In the 50 back, Milak will go head to head with Russian top seed Kliment Kolesnikov. In the championship’s first distance final, Spanish Tokyo 2020 800 free bronze medalist Simona Quadarella will look to lock up the 800 free title. It will be a battle of newcomers versus veterans in the women’s 100 breast final, where 14 year-old Estonian Eneli Jefimova and 17 year old Russian Evgeniia Chikunova will challenge the 24 year-old top seed Arianna Castiglioni for the crown.

An interesting storyline to watch in the men’s 100 breast semi-finals is a number of big names swimming in the outside lanes after barely scraping into the semis. Former NCAA breaststroke stars Anton McKee of Iceland and Peter John Stevens of Slovenia finished 14th and 13th in the prelims and will compete in lane 1 of each semi-final, while German 200 specialist Marco Koch slid into the semis after qualifying 16th and will be in lane 8 of the first semi.

Women’s 50 Freestyle Final

SC Euros Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.30 (2017)

European Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

World Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 22.93 (2017)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 23.12 (CR)

Silver: Kasia Masick (POL) 23.49

Bronze: Maria Kameneva (RUS) 23.71

Sarah Sjostrom started off tonight’s finals session with some fireworks, smashing her own meet record in the 50 free from 2017 with a 23.12, though is just off her personal best of 23.00 from the 2017 Berlin World Cup stop. The Swedish star seems to be back in top form after breaking her elbow last spring in the leadup to the Tokyo Games.

Poland’s Kasia Wasick touched second for the silver in 23.49, just off her own Polish record that she set in last night’s semi-finals. Russia’s Maria Kameneva, the defending champion from 2019, finished in third in 23.72, just ahead of countrymate Arina Surkova who finished fourth in 23.93.

Men’s 50 Backstroke Final

SC Euros Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 22.57 (2021)

European Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 22.22 (2014)

World Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 22.22 (2014)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 22.47 ( CR)

(RUS): 22.47 Silver: Michele Lamberti (ITA): 22.65

Bronze: Robert Glinta (ROU): 22.74

The gold medal favorite Kliment Kolesnikov made it a second meet record in a row to start the evening, slashing another tenth off his own record from last night. The swim marks another new best time for the Russian, whose prior best coming into the meet was 22.64 from the 2019 SC Euros in Glasgow. The swim also makes Kolesnikov the 2nd-fastest performer of all-time, behind only World Record Holder florent Manadou.

Italian Michele Lamberti impressed by snagging the silver in 22.65, which makes him the second fastest SC Euros performer. Romanian Robert Glinta was a bit of a surprise bronze medalist, sneaking in for third from lane 7 after qualifying 6th after last night’s semis.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke Final

SC Euros Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.92 (2013)

European Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:02.36 (2013)

World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM) – 1:02.36 (2013/2014)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Martina Carraro (ITA): 1:04.01

Silver (Tie): Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS)/Eneli Jefimova (EST): 1:04.25

Italian veteran Martina Carraro won the battle of youth versus experience in the women’s 100 breast, with the 28 year-old taking the gold in 1:04.01. The swim cuts a tenth off of Carraro’s previous best, which came in the London leg of the 2019 ISL season.

Leading at the halfway point, however, was the 14 year-old Estonian phenom Eneli Jefimova, who went out in a blistering 30.24, just ahead of Carraro. As Jefimova faded down the stretch, 16 year-old Russian Evgeniia Chikunova surged to tie Jefimova for the silver. Chikunova had the field’s fastest 2nd 50 split in 33.53.

The swim was a new Estonian record for the Jefimova and the first medal for Estonia at the SC Euros since 2012.

Men’s 50 Freestyle Semi-Final

SC Euros Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 20.31 (2017)

European Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 20.26 (2014)

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 20.16 (2020)

Top 8 finishers:

1st: Szebasztian Szabo (HUN): 20.87

2nd: Pawel Juraszek (POL): 20.91

3rd: Vlad Morozov (RUS): 20.98

4th (Tie): Thom De Boer (NED)/Jesse Puts (NED): 21:00

6th: Lorenzo Zazzeri (ITA): 21.05

7th: Marco Orsi (ITA): 21.23

8th: Heiko Gigler (AUT): 21.33

The men’s 50 free final is setting up for a massize showdown tomorrow night, as the top 6 seeds will all enter the final within 2 tenths of one another. Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo will take the top seed after winning the 2nd semifinal in 20.87. Two-time defending champion Vlad Morozov from Russia won the first semifinal in 20.98 and will head into the final as the third seed.

Lorenzo Zazzeri, who posted a massive swim this morning with a 20.92 personal best, finished third in the 2nd semi-final and qualified sixth for the final tomorrow night. Including Zazzeri’s prelim swim, four men swam between 20.87 and 20.98 on the day.

Women’s 200 Butterfly Semi-Final

SC Euros Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2:01.52 (2013)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

Top 8 finishers:

1st: Svetlana Chimrova (RUS): 2:05.52

2nd: Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN): 2:06.12

3rd: Ilaria Bianchi (ITA): 2:06.86

4th: Lana Pudar (BIH): 2:07.10

5th: Zsuzsanna Jakabos (HUN): 2:07.14

6th: Laura Lahtinen (FIN): 2:07.28

7th: Alessia Poleri (ITA): 2:07.79

8th: Nida Eliz Uestundag (TUR): 2:08.14

Russia’s Svetlana Chimrova will head into tomorrow night’s 200 fly final as the clear gold medal favorite after winning the second semifinal by over a second and a half and posting the overall top time by over a half second. Winning the first semifinal was Denmark’s Helena Rosendahl Bach, who used a swift final 50 to overtake Italy’s Ilaria Bianchi, who qualified third for tomorrow’s final.

The fourth place qualifier is Lana Pudar from non-traditioanl power Bosnia and Herzegovina. Pudar will be the country’s first finalist at these championships.

Men’s 100 Butterfly Final

SC Euros Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.93 (2009)

European Record: Yevgeny Korotyshkin (RUS) – 48.48 (2009)

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 47.78 (2020)

Women’s 800 Freestyle Final

SC Euros Record: Alessia Filippi (ITA) – 8:04.53 (2008)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 7:59.34 (2013)

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 7:59.34 (2013)

Men’s 100 Breaststroke Semi-Final

SC Euros Record: Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 55.89 (2019)

European Record: Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 55.34 (2020)

World Record: Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) – 55.34 (2020)

Women’s 200 Backstroke Semi-Final

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.84 (2015)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.23 (2014)

World Record: Kaylee McKeon (AUS) – 1:58.94 (2020)

Women’s 100 IM Semi-Final

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.67 (2015)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay Final