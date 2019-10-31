Kennedy & Josa Join Cielo & Guido At 2019 Bolzano Meet

SWIMMEETING SUDTIROL – BOLZANO 2019

The 23rd International Swimmeeting Südtirol in Bolzano, Italy is set to take place this weekend, with short course meters racing scheduled for Saturday, November 2nd and Sunday, November 3rd.

Swimmers are vying for cash prizes, with the first 5 finishers across the following events earning a paycheck:

50m + 100m free + 100m IM W+M

50m + 100m back + 100m IM W+M

50m + 100m breast + 100m IM W+M

50m + 100m butterfly + 100m IM W+M

A cluster of Brazilian stars is scheduled to race this weekend in Bolzano, led by World Record holder Cesar Cielo. As reported earlier this month, the 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist from 2008 will be traveling to this meet, as well as the 46th Nico Sapio Trophy taking place next the following weekend.

Joining their countryman are Guilherme Guido and Felip Franca Silva. Also 32 years of age, Guido snagged mixed medley relay gold in Lima, Peru, along with 100m back silver and men’s medley relay silver while competing at this year’s Pan American Games.

More recently, Guido clocked a new Brazilian and South American Record in the SCM 50 backstroke, registering a time of 22.55 while representing London Roar at the International Swimming League (ISL) meet in Budapest, Hungary.

Silva is also 32 years old and has been a prolific breaststroker across the Pan American, Pan Pacific, and Olympic Games.

But the Brazilians will be up against a strong host nation contingent, filled with the likes of Stefano Ballo, Fabio Scozzoli, Martina Carraro, Elena Di Liddo, Piero Codia, Nicolo Martinenghi and Thomas Ceccon.

Americans Madison Kennedy and Matthew Josa will also be in the mix, with the former entered in the 50m free, 100m free and 100m IM, while the latter is expected to race the 50m/100m free, 50m/100m fly and 100m IM.