Guilherme Guido Swims 2nd-Best 50 Backstroke in History in Budapest

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Day 1 Results (Full)

32-year old Brazilian Guilherme Guido, part of a seemingly-ageless group of 30-something sprinters from his country, broke the Brazilian and South American Records in the 50 backstroke on Saturday with a 22.55. He was swimming representing the top-scoring London Roar in the Bupapest stop of the ISL, which coincidentally wear the same colors as the national teams of his native Brazil.

The swim undercuts Guido’s old National and South American Records of 22.68 that he did in August of 2018 at the Jose Finkel Trophy – Brazil’s short course national championship meet. He also holds Brazilian Records in the 100 back in long course (done this summer at the World Championships), and in the 100 back in short course (done last December at the short course version of the World Championships).

Guido is now the second-fastest performer in the history of the event, behind only Frenchman Florent Manaudou. Manaudou, the 2012 Olympic champion in the 50 free, swam 22.22 in the 50 back at the 2014 short course World Championships in Doha, Qatar. He made his return to big-time swimming for this ISL, which according to him was a big-time driver for his re-engagement in the sport, but can absolutely fly over 50 meters of anything. He was also the 2015 World Champion in the 50 fly.

Manaudou, representing Energy Standard in the ISL opening series 3 weeks ago, swam 23.77 in the 50 back. Guido was already the World leader this season thanks to a 23.06 from Lewisville last weekend, but has now gone well under that.

So what’s the difference for Guido? SwimSwam’s Brazilian correspondent D’Artagnan Dias says that Guido has learned to stay off the lane rope. Among Guido’s most infamous races (in long course) came when he swam 53-high while hitting the lane rope 6 times. While not the typical fix that a swimmer of Guido’s caliber is focused on at this age, it is about the most impactful improvement a swimmer can make in their 30s, and that seems to be showing in his results.

Top 5 Performers of All-Time, Men’s 50 SCM Backstroke: