Aussie Teen Sam Short Knocks Down Another Horton Age Record

2019 AUSTRALIAN SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Aussie Short Course Swimming Championships wrapped up in Melbourne tonight, but not before Olympian Kiah Melverton wrapped up 4 gold medals, David Morgan took his 6th 100m fly national title and Gabriella Peiniger became the 6th fastest Aussie female 200m IM performer ever.

But there were plenty of other swims that made some heads turn at MSAC, including an 800m freestyle performance by 16-year-old Sam Short.

On day 2 of the 3-day affair, Short threw down a lifetime best mark of 7:53.44 en route to silver behind winner Ben Roberts‘ 7:51.95. Short’s result lowered his previous career-fastest time of 7:55.08 clocked just this past August at the NSW Senior State Age Championships.

Splits for Short’s time here in Melbourne appear at the bottom of this post.

Short’s time also checks-in as a new Australian Age Record for 16-year-olds overtaking Olympic gold medalist Mack Horton‘s age standard of 7:54.44 notched in 2012. Breaking Horton records is something Short is getting accustomed to, as the teen already broke the Melbourne Vicentre’s age record for 14-year-olds in the 1500m. You can read more about that feat here.

Short now holds the following Aussie Age Records: