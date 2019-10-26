Farida Osman Re-Breaks Egyptian Record in 100 Fly at ISL Budapest

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

For the second-straight week, Egyptian butterflier Farida Osman has broken the Egyptian National Record in the women’s 100 meter butterfly at an International Swimming League meet.

Racing on Saturday for the LA Current, Osman swam a 56.97 for 4th place. That broke her own record of 57.07 done last week, which in turn crushed her own record of 1:02.15 done at the 2010 Short Course World Championships. She’s been ‘better’ than 1:02 in a hypothetical sense for a while, but hasn’t raced much in short course.

Her splitting was about the same as last week, with just a small improvement on the back-half of the swim making the difference.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 Full Time Old Record Lewisville 26.40 30.67 57.07 New Record Budapest 26.42 30.55 56.97

The African Record belongs to South African Lize-Mari Retief, who swam 56.52 at the Vladimir Salnikov Cup in 2007.

Last week, Osman also broke Egyptian Records in the 50 free and 50 fly, which she is scheduled to swim this week as well. Osman is a national swimming icon in Egypt, as an African Record holder in long course in both the 50 and 100 meters butterfly. In 2017, she won Egypt’s first-ever Swimming World Championships medal when she took bronze in the 50 fly. She repeated that this summer in Gwangju.