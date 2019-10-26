Markus Thormeyer Re-Sets Own Canadian Record in the SCM 200 Back

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Day One Results

Canadian record-holder Markus Thormeyer re-set his own national record in the SCM 200 back during the second Group B match in Budapest on Saturday. This is one of Thormeyer’s five Canadian records alongside the SCM mixed 200 free relay and the LCM 100/200 back and mixed 400 free relay.

Thormeyer, who represents the NY Breakers, finished in third place in the event with a time of 1:51.57, taking down his 2018 record of 1:52.12. The Canadian remains as the 14th-fastest Americas performer and 12th-fastest North American performer in this event. In the all-time worldwide rankings, Thormeyer is just shy of the top 50 fastest performers list.

At the same ISL meet on Saturday, Thormeyer was a member of the 7th-place finishing men’s 400 medley relay for the Breakers (53.57 BK lead-off) and a member of the 4th-place finishing men’s 400 free relay (46.75 split).

Last week, Thormeyer was a relay-only swimmer, swimming the men’s 400 medley and free relays along with contributing to the 3rd-place mixed 400 free relay. After his 200 back performance, expect to see Thormeyer contributing in the 100 back on Sunday.