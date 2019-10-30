SwimSwam Pulse: 70% Bullish On Ryan Lochte’s 2020 Olympic Hopes

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers about Ryan Lochte‘s chances at a fifth-straight Olympic berth:

RESULTS

Question: Will Ryan Lochte make the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team?



Yes – 70.3%

No – 29.7%

About 70% of SwimSwam voters said Ryan Lochte would make the 2020 U.S. Olympic team, which would be his fifth straight.

That’s a strong vote of confidence from fans after Lochte missed more than a year on suspension for an illegal IV drip. Lochte returned to action at the end of this past summer, putting up some key swims at U.S. Nationals.

For last season, he ranks 4th among Americans in the 200 IM (1:57.76), likely his best shot at another Olympic qualifying run. Lochte also swam the 200 free (1:50.25), 100 back (55.08) and 100 fly (53.25). In 2016, he made the U.S. Olympic team as an individual in the 200 IM, and also qualified as part of the 4×200 free relay, where he won gold. He was 5th in Rio in the IM.

Here’s a look at last season’s U.S. ranks in the 200 IM:

Kalisz had a major down season after going 1:55.4 in 2018. DeVine, too, added time from a year prior and had a change in training bases this year. Meanwhile Andrew is probably a better bet to focus on events like the 50 free or 100 breast, though he could still swim the 200 IM at Olympic Trials. All that combines to leave the door still open for the 35-year-old Lochte to qualify for yet another Olympic team.

