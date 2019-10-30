Practice + Pancakes: How the New York Breakers Prepare for ISL Competition

FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

The ISL has brought a parody galore into swimming, and one aspect at the forefront of that is teams made up of athletes who train all over the world. But when you are competing in meets on back-to-back weekends in different continents with those teams, here’s my question: How do you get everyone on the same page, to put up the best times they can for both meets?

SwimSwam got to document this transition during Group B’s travels to their first 2 ISL Matches (Lewisville, Texas and Budapest, Hungary). On the Wednesday morning before the match in Budapest, the New York Breakers had arrived in Budapest the day before, and the team was in full swing with their meet preparation. There was a myriad of different workouts going on, and we did our best to film what we could of each of them.

While many were getting in some quality speed work, such as Michael Andrew, Lia Neal, Ali & Gabby DeLoof, and Marcelo Chierighini, others were getting into some higher yardage, doing what they could to “keeps the K’s up” or swim the travel out, like Mack Darragh, Emily Escobedo, Jack McLoughlin, and Clyde Lewis.