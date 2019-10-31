Sectionals Champion Mason Romantic (2020) Sends Verbal Commitment to Brown

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mason Romantic from Boulder City, Nevada has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Brown University for 2020-21.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Brown! I feel honored to have this opportunity, and would like to thank my coach, Mike Polk, for all the long hours of training and leadership he has shown me, as well as my first coach, Jan Bunch, who encouraged my love of swim. I can’t wait to be a part of the Brown team!”

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Green Valley High School, Romantic swims year-round with Boulder City Henderson Heatwave and specializes in distance freestyle. He won the 1500m free (16:12.89) at this summer’s CA/NV Sectionals in Santa Clarita. He was also 5th in the 800m free (8:30.54), 3rd in the 400m free (4:04.45), and 19th in the 200m free (1:56.55). All four times were PBs. The previous weekend he had swum at LA Invite and achieved PBs in the 200m IM (2:13.04) and 400m IM (4:40.27). Romantic represented his high school at last spring’s Nevada 3A/4A State Championship and came in 4th in both the 200 free (1:43.07, altitude-adjusted to 1:41.87) and the 500 free (4:39.34, altitude-adjusted to 4:34.34).

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:41.65

1000 free – 9:27.11

500 free – 4:32.99

200 free – 1:41.66

400 IM – 4:06.99

Brown placed 6th at the 2019 Ivy League Men’s Championships. Romantic’s best 1650 time would have scored 21st, just ahead of future teammates Riley Pestorius and Nicolas Ortega, with whom he will share one and two years, respectively. Romantic also would have been 22nd in the 1000 free. It took 4:28.10 in the 500 and 3:57.25 in the 400 IM to make the C finals at Ivies.

*IVY LEAGUE DISCLAIMER: A “verbal commitment” by a coach is not an offer of admission, as only the Admissions Office has that authority. An Ivy League coach can only commit his or her support in the admissions process. Moreover, an Ivy League Likely Letter is not an offer of admission to the university.

