SwimSwam Pulse: 53.5% Think Bowman Turns Texas Into Premier NCAA Contender In 1-2 Years

Question: Who had the better NCAA Championship performance?
RESULTS
- 1-2 Years – 53.5%
- 3-4 Years – 41.7%
- 5+ Years – 4.7%
The University of Texas men’s team recorded their lowest finish since 2005 this past season, placing 7th at the NCAA Championships at the end of March.
With legendary head coach Eddie Reese retiring after nearly a half-century at the helm, speculation swirled about who the next head coach would be for the most prestigious job in college swimming.
That position was filled less than 48 hours after the NCAA Championships concluded by another coaching legend, Bob Bowman, who had just wrapped up an epic journey at Arizona State that culminated in a national title.
With Bowman coming over from ASU, he brings some elite NCAA swimmers, likely including recent transfer portal entrants Hubert Kos, Owen McDonald and Zalan Sarkany.
We learned from Bowman on Friday that Leon Marchand won’t be part of the Longhorns college team next season, as the best male swimmer in the world will be turning pro, but nonetheless, Bowman figures to return Texas to the top of the NCAA.
The question is…when?
We polled SwimSwam readers on how long it will take Bowman to rebuild the Longhorns into a team that can finish in the top two, a place they finished in for eight straight championships from 2014 to 2022.
Coming out on top was 1-2 years, as 53.5% believe Texas will be in national title contention by 2026, if not next year.
On top of the additions coming over from ASU, the Longhorns have a solid foundation led by rising sophomores Will Modglin and Nate Germonprez, and figure to add David Johnston next season after he took an Olympic redshirt in 2023-24.
More than 41% of readers believe it will take longer, 3-4 years. Although the team will look drastically different in future years, Texas still finished 334.5 points behind NCAA champion ASU this past season, and 255.5 back of runner-up Cal (only scoring 189).
Less than 5% picked five years or more.
Bowman has already started pulling in recruits, and it will be interesting to see what he can do with such a storied program after building Arizona State from the ground up into a champion.
If they end up with McDonald, Kos, Sarkany and Johnston returns that already makes them a contender next season.
That’s 11 A finals.
They will probably add more than just that also in terms of transfers / returners.
Cooper Lucas will probably also be instant points.
Off those things alone their floor is like….3rd or 4th.
Very good recruiting class coming and also added DII swimmer Ben Sampson whose Top 3 times would have scored at Div I NCAA’s this year. Won’t take Bowman long.
Can he do it with Americans, like Eddie did for decades?
MP, Chase Kalisz, and Allison Schmitt are Americans aren’t they?
Unless there’s a biological difference between Americans and non-Americans I don’t see why he can’t do the same thing he’s been doing.
No Leon = No Men’s Swimming Titles for the University of Texas
THE eyes of Texas are upon you, and they are glaring!
No Leon = NO ASU. . . .
The delusions of Texas fans need to be studied
Death, Taxes, Texas Men’s swimming and diving
I’m very curious to see if Bowman pulls in any swimmers from other schools, like Shackell from Cal, for example.
I think he’s even got his first 2025 commit. A French sprinter who is 22.5/48.8 in LCM freestyle and like 25.9 LCM 50 back
What is his name?
Looks like he’s Spanish
His mother is from France and his dad is from Spain.