SwimSwam Pulse: 53.5% Think Bowman Turns Texas Into Premier NCAA Contender In 1-2 Years

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers how long it will take Bob Bowman to turn the Texas men into a true NCAA Championship contender:

Question: Who had the better NCAA Championship performance?

RESULTS

1-2 Years – 53.5%

53.5% 3-4 Years – 41.7%

41.7% 5+ Years – 4.7%

The University of Texas men’s team recorded their lowest finish since 2005 this past season, placing 7th at the NCAA Championships at the end of March.

With legendary head coach Eddie Reese retiring after nearly a half-century at the helm, speculation swirled about who the next head coach would be for the most prestigious job in college swimming.

That position was filled less than 48 hours after the NCAA Championships concluded by another coaching legend, Bob Bowman, who had just wrapped up an epic journey at Arizona State that culminated in a national title.

With Bowman coming over from ASU, he brings some elite NCAA swimmers, likely including recent transfer portal entrants Hubert Kos, Owen McDonald and Zalan Sarkany.

We learned from Bowman on Friday that Leon Marchand won’t be part of the Longhorns college team next season, as the best male swimmer in the world will be turning pro, but nonetheless, Bowman figures to return Texas to the top of the NCAA.

The question is…when?

We polled SwimSwam readers on how long it will take Bowman to rebuild the Longhorns into a team that can finish in the top two, a place they finished in for eight straight championships from 2014 to 2022.

Coming out on top was 1-2 years, as 53.5% believe Texas will be in national title contention by 2026, if not next year.

On top of the additions coming over from ASU, the Longhorns have a solid foundation led by rising sophomores Will Modglin and Nate Germonprez, and figure to add David Johnston next season after he took an Olympic redshirt in 2023-24.

More than 41% of readers believe it will take longer, 3-4 years. Although the team will look drastically different in future years, Texas still finished 334.5 points behind NCAA champion ASU this past season, and 255.5 back of runner-up Cal (only scoring 189).

Less than 5% picked five years or more.

Bowman has already started pulling in recruits, and it will be interesting to see what he can do with such a storied program after building Arizona State from the ground up into a champion.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Do redshirt seasons pay dividends in long course?

Do you subscribe to the idea that taking an NCAA redshirt season leads to greater success in the summer? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.