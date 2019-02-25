Kelsi Worrell Swims Season-Best in 50 Free at Copa Heller

2nd Copa Heller Internacional

February 22-24, 2019

LCM (50m)

Santiago de Queretaro, Queretaro, Mexico

Results on Meet Mobile: “2? COPA HELLER INTERNACIONNAL 2019”

The 2nd edition of the Copa Heller Internacional in Mexico once again attracted big international names to square off against some of the best local Mexican swimmers in Queretaro.

The headliners of this year’s meet are Brazilian World Record holder Cesar Cielo (in the meet that confirms that he is not yet retired); World Record holder Alia Atkinson; and American Record holder Kelsi Worrell.

Cielo swam a pair of race, finishing 4th in the 50 fly in 24.41 and winning the 50 free in 22.85. Cielo was the 2008 Olympic Champion in the 50 free and has a combined 5 long course World Championships in those two evennts combined.

Worrell swam a denser schedule n the weekend, competing in 4 events and winning them all:

50 fly – 26.35

100 fly – 59.01

50 free – 25.56

100 free – 57.31

The 50 free time is a new season best for her, while she’s been a little faster in both the 50 fly (26.20) and 100 fly (57.86) already this year at the TYR Pro Swim Series.

Atkinson swam and won her best races the 50 breaststroke (31.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.84), including the latter over Mexico’s top breaststroker Esther Gonzalez (1:12.65). Atkinson also swam the 50 fly (27.62 – 3rd place), 50 free (26.63 – 3rd place), and 50 back (29.92 – 1st place).

The men’s breaststrokes also had a big battle, between Brazilian veteran Joao Gomes Jr and Mexico’s own Mauro Castillo, who was an NCAA All-American at Texas A&M before graduating at the end of last season. Gomes got the upper hand in both distances he raced – the 50 breaststroke (27.46) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.75); while Castillo-Luna won the 200 breaststroke in 2:16.58.

Other Big Names at the Meet: