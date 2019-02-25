Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Carmel Boys Win 5th Straight Indiana State Title

Led by a relay sweep and seven total event wins, the Carmel High School boys won their fifth consecutive Indiana boys high school state title in swimming & diving.

Carmel swept the first three events of the meet to power a team victory. First, it was Wyatt Davis, Ryan Malicki, Griffin Hadley and Alec DeLong going 1:29.21 in the 200 medley relay. That was powered by a 21.48 back split from the junior Davis, but also featured a 25.8 breaststroke from the freshman Malicki, a 21.8 fly from sophomore Hadley and a 20.1 anchor leg out of the senior DeLong.

Junior Jacob Mitchell won the very next event, going 1:34.24 to take the 200 free by nearly five seconds. Mitchell would later break a state record, going 4:16.72 to win the 500 free. His swim shattered the old state record, a 4:19.79 from Kyle Whitaker in 2010.

Davis also won two individual events. He was 1:45.63 to pace the 200 IM, about a second off Whitaker’s state record. And he went 46.66 to break the 100 back state record, shattering a 2014 record from Aaron Whitaker.

Carmel swept the free relays. DeLong, Patrick Cavanaugh, Augustus Rothrock and Mitchell combined to go 1:22.71 in the 200 free relay, getting a 19.9 anchor from Mitchell and a 20.7 leadoff out of DeLong. In the 400 free relay, Mitchell (44.04 leadoff), Rothrock, Hadley and Davis (43.72 anchor) went 2:58.75, breaking a state record set in 2014 by a team featuring both Whitaker brothers and future U.S. Olympian Blake Pieroni.

Franklin Community took second, getting a sprint sweep from senior Jacob DestrampeDestrampe was 20.54 in the 50 free and 44.78 in the 100 free. He also won the IHSAA’s Mental Attitude Award.

Other event winners:

  • Senior Caiden Lake won diving with a score of 525.85
  • Carroll’s Tristan DeWitt took the 100 fly in 47.53
  • Munster junior Kyle Adams won the 100 breast in 54.08

Top 5 Teams:

  1. Carmel – 353.5
  2. Franklin Community – 178
  3. Fort Wayne Carroll – 173
  4. Chesterton – 165.5
  5. Munster – 160

