Kelsi Dahlia Prepares for the 50 Fly like a 50 Free (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY:

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.43, 2014

American Record: Kelsi Worrell , 25.48, 2017

, 25.48, 2017 Championship Record: Dara Torres, 25.50, 2009

U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.96, 2015

Kelsi Dahlia, formerly Worrell, tied her American Record with a 25.48 as she dominated the race. With that, Dahlia earns the first roster spot for the 2019 World Championships. She still has to qualify for pan Pacs in the 100 fly, but it’s extremely likely given her showing today. The only other swimmer to break 26 tonight was Kendyl Stewart, who had a breakthrough swim with a 25.83. That lowered her best time by a tenth, but it was the first time she’d swum her best since Worlds in 2015, where she represented the U.S. in the 50 and 100 fly.

Sarah Gibson, who swam the 50 and 100 fly for the U.S. in Budapest, finished 4th tonight in 26.65, just behind Hellen Moffitt (26.45). Amanda Kendall, the 3rd fastest American this year with her 26.07 from Austin, was 7th in 26.82.