Kelsi Dahlia Prepares for the 50 Fly like a 50 Free (Video)

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, July 25 – Sunday, July 29, 2018
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
- Meet website
- Meet information
- Event Order
- Full selection procedures
- Psych Sheet
- SwimSwam Previews Index
- TV Schedule
- Pick ‘Em Contest
- Omega Results
- Live Stream
- Thursday Prelims Heat Sheet
Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
WOMEN’S 50 FLY:
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.43, 2014
- American Record: Kelsi Worrell, 25.48, 2017
- Championship Record: Dara Torres, 25.50, 2009
- U.S. Open Record: Sarah Sjostrom, 24.96, 2015
- GOLD: Kelsi Dahlia– 25.48
- SILVER: Kendyl Stewart– 25.83
- BRONZE: Hellen Moffitt- 26.45
- FOURTH: Sarah Gibson– 26.65
Kelsi Dahlia, formerly Worrell, tied her American Record with a 25.48 as she dominated the race. With that, Dahlia earns the first roster spot for the 2019 World Championships. She still has to qualify for pan Pacs in the 100 fly, but it’s extremely likely given her showing today. The only other swimmer to break 26 tonight was Kendyl Stewart, who had a breakthrough swim with a 25.83. That lowered her best time by a tenth, but it was the first time she’d swum her best since Worlds in 2015, where she represented the U.S. in the 50 and 100 fly.
Sarah Gibson, who swam the 50 and 100 fly for the U.S. in Budapest, finished 4th tonight in 26.65, just behind Hellen Moffitt (26.45). Amanda Kendall, the 3rd fastest American this year with her 26.07 from Austin, was 7th in 26.82.
Leave a Reply