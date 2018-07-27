Margo Geer Time Trials a 50 Free Before the Real Race on Sunday

USA SWIMMING NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – TIME TRIALS

July 25th-29th, 2018

Meet Mobile search: “Time Trials -2018 Phillips 66 National Champs,” or to shortcut, “Irvine”

Margo Geer’s 50 free was the highlight of Saturday’s time trials session at the 2018 US National Championships. The resurgent Geer swam a mid-day 24.96, in what was probably just a swim to stay sharp for the counting 50 free that will come on Sunday.

Geer was 3rd in the 100 free to start the meet, which secured her spot on the Pan Pacs team. She then scratched the 200 free on Thursday, and without that time trial would’ve had 3 days off before Sunday’s 50, where she’s the 2nd seed (24.72) behind only Simone Manuel (23.97).

Because Geer has already made the team, she’s able to swim any individual races she chooses at Pan Pacs.

Besides her, the most significant swims of the time trials session came in the men’s 100 free. There, Jacob Molacek from NC State time-trialed a 100 free in 49.35. Ryan Baker swam a 49.44 time trial in the same race. Molacek swam a 49.17 in the B-Final of the regular race, while Baker was a 50.16 in prelims.