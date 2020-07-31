Keely Rollinson to Remain In-State with Verbal to University of Houston

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Keely Rollinson of Sugar Land, TX announced her decision to remain in-state after verbally committing to swim at the University of Houston beginning in the fall of 2021. She is a member of First Colony Swim Team and she is a rising senior at George Ranch High School.

Under head coach Ryan Wochomurka, the school has begun to see more success in adding swimmers from the recruit-rich suburbs of the Houston. Rollinson will join another First Colony Swim Team alum Claudia Blowers on Houston’s roster. Blowers will be a rising junior when Rollinson arrives.

Rollinson competed at the 2020 6-6A Pearland Regional Meet in January, earning a pair of top 3 finishes. Her prelims 100 fly time of 56.20 made her the top seed going into finals. That evening, she went a 56.25, coming home with a 2nd place finish in the event. She touched 3rd during the prelims heats of the 200 free, and placed 3rd again in finals. She earned a personal best time in the event and qualified for the state meet a week later.

At the Texas 6A State Championships, Rollinson placed 21st in the 200 free and 18th in the 100 fly. She went a 50 free time of 24.27 leading off George Ranch High School’s 200 free relay. She also led off the team’s 400 free relay at the state meet, clocking in at 52.09.

In December, Rollinson represented First Colony Swim Team at the West Speedo Winter Junior Championships. She competed in the 50 and 100 free, the 100 fly, 2 relays, and 2 time trials. She finished 53rd in the 100 fly, earning a new personal best time of 55.77. She touched the wall 62nd in the 100 free (51.53) and 101st in the 50 free (24.30). She swam time trials in the 200 free (1:51.46) and in the 200 IM (2:06.91). She anchored the team’s 400 free relay in a split of 51.25 and she anchored the 200 free relay in 23.69.

Top Times:

100 fly – 55.77 (SCY)

100 free – 51.42 (SCY)

200 free – 1:50.87 (SCY)

50 free – 23.88 (SCY)

100 free – 57.99 (LCM)

100 fly – 1:03.27 (LCM)

50 free – 27.36 (LCM)

In February, Houston won its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference Championship title, bringing home 17 gold medals, 6 silver, and 6 bronze. Houston’s top butterflier, 53.6 rising senior Katie Higgins, will graduate after the 2020-2021 season. Among those currently on the roster, only Chrysten Pacheco (55.3) had a faster time in the 100 fly than Rollison last season.

Houston has further addressed the butterfly group with the addition of versatile Abbie Alvarez (55.4/2:02.0) in the class of 2021, along with British recruit Abby Jackson (1:02.2/2:16.5 in LCM) in the class of 2020.

Rollinson’s top times would have placed her in the B-final of the 100 fly and the 100 free at the 2020 conference meet.

