SwimSwam Podcast: Bob Bowman Responds to SwimSwam’s ASU Redshirt Comments

We sat down with Bob Bowman, who recently announced that he would be redshirting Arizona State’s entire Swimming program for the 2020-21 season. Bowman was open and honest about his reasonings and was happy to answer a lot of the major questions that commenters had. What do you think about this decision? Let us know in the comments😉 Maybe Bowman will come back on.
Good discussion guys. Not any real groundbreaking news compared to what was already reported but was good to hear in a live interview vs reading articles. 1. He doesn’t want his NCAA kids to lose 2 shots at championships 2. His teams will be better in 21-22 as a result 3. Has no idea when he’s getting his pool at ASU back 4. Using diving money (Says they are bringing diving back at some point) to help pay for the 5th years for the 20-21 seniors. 5. Pointing toward the academic opportunity of getting a masters or using a 5th year to finish up bachelors 6. They probably don’t have a lot of driveable meets, so they are on a… Read more »