SwimSwam Podcast: Bob Bowman Responds to SwimSwam’s ASU Redshirt Comments

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Bob Bowman, who recently announced that he would be redshirting Arizona State’s entire Swimming program for the 2020-21 season. Bowman was open and honest about his reasonings and was happy to answer a lot of the major questions that commenters had. What do you think about this decision? Let us know in the comments😉 Maybe Bowman will come back on.

RECENT EPISODES