Wesson, Siebert, Valasek Round Out Cal Men’s 2020-21 Incoming Class to 13

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The California men’s swimming & diving program will start the 2020-21 season with 13 swimmers and divers. A press release put out by Cal Athletics today announced the arrival of transfers Zach Yeadon, Kai Bathurst and Tyler Wesson and incoming freshman Tavis Siebert. The Golden Bears had announced the signing of diver Max Valasek last November.

Tavis Siebert – Scottsdale, Arizona

Siebert graduated from ASU Preparatory Academy in the class of 2020. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Siebert specializes in fly, back and free and swims year-round for Pitchfork Aquatics. At the 2020 Arizona Swimming LSC Senior Championships in February, he was runner-up in the 100/200 free, 3rd in the 100 fly, 6th in the 200 fly, and 14th in the 400 IM and he picked up new PBs in the 50/100 free. Last summer, he won the 200m fly at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Des Moines. He also finaled in the 100 free (8th), 100 fly (17th), and 200 IM (16th). A year ago he won the 100 back and was runner-up in the 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM at 2019 Arizona Senior Short Course Championships. His 100/200 back performances were PBs.

100 fly – 49.48

200 fly – 1:48.11

100 back – 50.38

100 free – 45.81

200 free – 1:39.64

Tyler Wesson – Morgan Hill, California

A diver, Wesson spent his first collegiate season at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, where he placed 8th in both the 3-meter and 1-meter diving events at the 2020 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Diving Championships, scoring 291.25 and 282.75 points, respectively. He then finished 21st overall on the 3-meter board (274.95) at the NCAA Zone E Championships.

At Archbishop Mitty High School, Wesson placed 4th and 6th in his two years of competition at the California High School state diving championships. He was a two-time diving All-American.

Max Valasek – Palo Alto, California

Valasek graduated from Palo Alto High School this spring. He placed 5th on the springboard with 498.60 points at 2019 CIF-CCS Diving Championship. Valasek does his club diving with Stanford Diving Club. He took 10th on the 1-meter board (429.50) at 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships. He also competed at USA Diving Junior National Championships in 2016-18. He won the 1-meter at 2017 USA Diving Junior Region 10 Championships and the 3-meter at 2019 Santa Clara Diving Invitational.

2020-21 Cal Men’s Swimming and Diving Newcomers

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.