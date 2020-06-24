Big Ten 200 Fly A-Finalist Kai Bathurst Announces Transfer from Indiana to Cal

After one season with the Indiana Hoosiers, California native Kai Bathurst has announced his transfer to the University of California, Berkeley. He should have three years of eligibility remaining with the Golden Bears.

I’m super stoked to announce my transfer to swim at the University of California, Berkeley. I wanna thank all my coaches, friends and family that helped me get here. Go bears!🐻💛💙

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 20.72 (from high school)

100 free – 44.53

200 free – 1:35.85

500 free – 4:21.50

100 fly – 49.72 (from high school)

200 fly – 1:44.45

200 IM – 1:49.55 (from high school)

On June 14, SwimSwam reported on Bathurst entering the NCAA transfer portal alongside Andrew Couchon, a rising junior who has yet to announce his post-IU plans. You can read about the recent IU departures here.

Bathurst dropped over four seconds in the 200 fly and over three in the 500 free in his one season with the Hoosiers. He also made small improvements in the 100 and 200 free. At the 2020 Big Ten Championships, Bathurst made the 200 fly A-final and placed eighth overall, while adding B-final appearances in the 200 and 500 free. Bathurst ended the 2019-20 season ranked third on IU’s roster in all three events that he swam at the Big Ten Championships, although he didn’t swim on any relays at that meet.

Prior to IU, Bathurst trained with Beach Cities Swimming and swam for Mira Costa High School in Los Angeles County. He was the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 2 champion in the 200 free.

Bathurst would’ve ranked third in the 200 fly and sixth in the 200 free on Cal’s top times list last season. Cal is graduating mid-distance phenom Zheng Quah (1:33.3 free, 1:38.8 fly), while Trenton Julian (1:33.1 free/1:40.6 fly) has just one year left with the Bears.

Cal is bringing in the SwimSwam-ranked #4 class in the country, and Bathurst’s addition alongside that class with strengthen the Bears’ depth.