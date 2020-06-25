Daily Swim Coach Workout #133

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
15:00 – WUTS
1 x 400 on 7:00 – MAHR Choice 50 Kick 50 Kayak Drill
8 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Prime Drill
8 x 25 on 1:00 – MAHR Free @ 12-11
1 x 300 on 5:00 – MAHR IM 25 Kick 25 Drill 25 Swim
1 x 100 on 1:40 – Free Overload @ 8o%
8 x 25 on :40 – MAHR Prime Drill
8 x 50 on 1:00 – MAHR Free @ 10-9
2x
1 x 150 on 2:30 – Overload 75 Free 75 Prime
4 x 25 on :30 – Prime Sprint Kick
2 x 150 on 2:15 – Overload 100 Free 50 Prime
4 x 25 on :30 – Prime Sprint Kick
3 x 150 on 2:00 – Overload 125 Free 25 Prime
1 x 100 on 2:00 – Prime Sprint Kick
4 x 150 on 1:50 – Free Overload
2x
1 x 75 on 1:30 – MAHR Prime w/ Chute, Low SC
1 x 25 on 1:00 – Prime SPRINT w/ Chute @ Race Tempo
1 x 75 on 1:30 – MAHR Free w/ Chute, Low SC
1 x 25 on 1:00 – Free SPRINT w/ Chute, @ Race Tempo
6 x 25 on :45 – Free SPRINT w/ Fins, Paddles, Chute, @ Race Tempo
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
MAHR = Max Aerobic Heart Rate / Low Aerobic Swimming
Overload = High End Aerobic Swimming
Aleks Fansler
Head Coach, Noblesville Swim Club
