Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center Closes After 5th Positive Coronavirus Case

North Carolina’s Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center (MCAC) in Charlotte has closed temporarily due to another employee having tested positive for coronavirus.

As reported by WBTV, today marks the 5th positive test result after the facility announced just last week that 4 employees had already tested positive.

“Because this is the fifth diagnosis of staff associated with this location within the last few weeks, the County has decided to close this facility until Monday, August 17,” officials said.

MCAC is home to the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg and has hosted several editions of the previous UltraSwim-turned-Grand Prix-turned Pro Swim Series USA swimming events. The facility houses an 8-lane, 50m competition pool, as well as a 4-lane, 25y teaching/warm-up pool and can accommodate up to 1,000 spectators.

The closure will allow the MCAC to deep clean and disinfect its facility. No patrons were likely exposed to the virus at the MCAC, according to the release.