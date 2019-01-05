CIF-CCS Champ Dylan Hawk Verbally Commits to Cal

Los Gatos, California’s Dylan Hawk has announced his verbal commitment to the University of California, Berkeley for 2020-21. He will join Forrest Frazier and Matthew Jensen in the class of 2024.

“I am both proud and excited to announce my commitment to UC Berkeley! I know that this is the best decision for me because of the opportunity to swim under Dave Durden and Chase Kreitler, as well as the fantastic academic program and the great group of guys that I will have the privilege of training with. Go Bears!”

Hawk is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Los Gatos High School. As a sophomore he won the 200 free at the 2018 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships, going 1:37.49 to lead the nation for 15-year-old boys in the 2017-18 swim season. He also placed third in the 100 free (45.19), led off the 4th-place 200 free relay (21.36), and anchored the 400 free relay (44.77) to third. From there he went on to the 2018 California State Meet and finished 7th in both the 100 free (45.53) and 200 free (1:38.27).

Hawk had a strong LCM season which culminated in an appearance at Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, where he scored PBs in the 50/100/200m free. He recently competed at 2018 Winter Juniors West in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM and earned new PBs in the 50 free, 100 fly and 200 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:37.49

100 free – 45.19

50 free – 20.90

200 IM – 1:51.56

100 fly – 50.51

Congratulations to Dylan Hawk, who has given his verbal commitment to compete for the Cal Bears! pic.twitter.com/sInCBXeSBA — SantaClara Swim Club (@SantaClaraSwim) January 5, 2019

