SMU Sweeps Loyola-New Orleans in New Year Dual

Loyola-New Orleans V. Southern Methodist University

Jan. 4, 2018

Dallas, TX

Results

Team Scores Men: SMU 150- Loyola 76 Women: SMU 178- Loyola 66



Both the men’s and women’s programs of Southern Methodist and Loyola-New Orleans opened the new year at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium in Dallas, Texas. Host team SMU won for both genders on Friday night. Here are highlights for the meet.

Women’s Meet

The SMU women had a dominant meet over the Loyola women, defeating them 178-66. Highlighting the SMU women were double event winners Andrea Podmanikova, Felicity Passon, and Elise Johnson. Podmanikova took double wins in the 200 free (1:57.62) and 100 fly (59.16). Passon and Johnson were stroke sweepers, with Passon taking both backstroke events (56.67 and 2:04.15) and Johnson sweeping both breaststroke events (1:07.34 and 2:22.05).

The SMU women exhibtioned all non-winning swimmers after the 200 back. Other SMU winners of the meet included:

Annabelle Corcoran : 1000 free (10:34.09)

Erin Trahan : 200 fly (2:02.04)

Gabriella Grobler : 50 free (24.45)

Samantha Smith : 100 free (53.79)

Eliana Yellin : 500 free (5:11.38)

Olivia Grossklaus : 200 IM (2:10.32)

For the Loyola women, Paige Carter aided her team to 2 second place finishes in the 500 free (5:24.02) and 200 IM (2:17.61) along with a 3rd place finish in the 1000 free (10:58.33). Also taking top three finishes for Loyola include:

Elizabeth Skinner : 50 free (3rd)

Madison Gearhart : 200 back (2nd)

Katie Szum : 200 breast (2nd)

Jesse LeBoeuf : 200 fly (3rd), 100 fly (2nd)

Men’s Meet

The SMU men also had a successful victory over the Loyola men 150-76. SMU began to exhibition select swimmers after the 50 free.

The 50 free was the closest race of the entire meet, with SMU’s Jesse Washington and Loyola’s Warren Massimini duking it out for the fastest man of the meet. Washington overtook Massimini by 0.05 seconds 21.83 to 21.87. Washington’s second victory of the meet was in the 100 fly (52.22). Massimini also placed second in the 100 free with a 49.40. Winning the 100 free in front of Massimini was SMU’s Lucas Schenke (47.17).

Other winners for the SMU team include:

Matan Segal : 200 free (1:40.91), top 200 IM time (1:54.62)

Stephen Cheng : 100 back (51.02), top 200 back time(1:50.08)

Connor Dalbo : 100 breast (58.21), 200 breast (2:05.39)

Garrett Carson : 200 fly (1:52.81)

Carson Klein : 500 free (4:46.02)

Picking up second-place points for Loyola along with Massimini were Trey James (200 back), Jay Madden IV (200 breast), Streett Martin (500 free), Jack Jackson (100 fly), and Nico Gobel (200 IM).

The SMU women return to the pool Saturday while the men return to competition February 1st, both against Texas A&M. The Loyola-New Orleans team will host Incarnate Word University on January 8th.