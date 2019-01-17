Class of 2020 Standout Dare Rose Makes Early Commitment To Cal

National Age Group record-holder and long course standout Dare Rose has made an early commitment to the University of California. He should join the Golden Bears in the fall of 2020. Rose, who competes for Scarlet Aquatics in New Jersey, announced his commitment on Instagram this week:

A current high school junior, Rose was just outside our top 20 when we ranked the high school class of 2020 recruits back in May. At the time, though, he had a solid argument for a top 20 ranking, and based only on long course prowess, he’s top 10 at least.

Rose also improved all of his short course freestyle times from the 50 to the 200 over the winter, which significantly ups his relay value in the NCAA. Here’s a look at his top times:

Rose’s Top Times

200y fly: 1:46.55

100y fly: 48.59

200y free: 1:36.84

100y free: 45.26

50y free: 20.91

500y free: 4:24.55

200y IM: 1:48.88

His long course bests remain the most eye-popping, though:

200m fly: 1:58.97

100m fly: 54.14

400m free: 3:51.41

200m free: 1:49.65

100m free: 50.61

50m free: 24.02

200m IM: 2:05.57

400m IM: 4:30.44

Rose holds USA Swimming’s National Age Group record in the 200-meter freestyle for the 13-14 age group, having set that mark in 2017. He just turned 16 this fall, and with his times at age 15 (put up last summer), he sits only about a second off of 15-16 NAG records in the 100, 200 and 400 frees. In fact, he’s 3rd in age group history in the 400-meter free and 8th in age group history in the 200-meter free with this summer still to come in that age group.

Cal has already hit the class of 2020 market hard. Rose joins Dylan Hawk, Forrest Frazier and Matthew Jensen as verbal commits to Cal from that graduating class.

He joins a Cal program that has just helped another versatile talent emerge into one of the nation’s best 200 freestylers – Andrew Seliskar. In the mid-distance freestyles, Rose would overlap at least a year with highly-touted prospect Sean Grieshop and Bryce Mefford, who are currently sophomores. Cal has had special success with flyers recently, putting 3 swimmers into the A finals of the 100 and 200 butterflys at last year’s NCAA Championships. Rose should help cover for the eventual graduation of Zheng Quah (the year before Rose arrives) and would likely overlap a year with last year’s freshman sensation Trenton Julian.