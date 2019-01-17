Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Brazilian Olympian Felipe Lima Becomes U.S. Citizen

Olympian and individual bronze medalist at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships, Felipe Lima of Brazil, has become a United States citizen. The 33-year-old made the initial announcement via Instagram and confirmed to SwimSwam that his formal ceremony and oath-taking will be in a couple of weeks.

“When the dreams come true! Happy to say “I’m American”. Thank you for all who truly trusted on me and helped me on this journey!,” is how Lima expressed his excitement at the news. He elaborated to us that, “I love to live in America and when I came here, becoming a citizen was my dream.

“To represent America at some point is what I want,” says the Brazilian national record holder.

Lima says he will continue to represent Brazil through the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycle and then see where things go from there.

The Brazilian took 50m breaststroke bronze in Hangzhou, as well as bronze as a member of his nation’s 4x50m medley relay. Before that, Lima had taken the 50m and 100m breaststroke gold at the 2018 South American Championships, setting championship records in each. Lima currently trains under Coach Sergio Lopez at Pinnacle Racing at Virginia Tech.

