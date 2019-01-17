Friday Marks Final Road Contest for Indiana State

Courtesy: Indiana State Athletics

CHARLESTON, Ill. – The Indiana State Women’s Swimming & Diving team will hit the road one last time before the Missouri Valley Conference Championships as they head to Eastern Illinois for a dual meet on Friday evening, while the divers will compete at Southern Illinois.

Series History

Friday evening will mark the first time that the Sycamores and Eastern Illinois have met in the dual meet setting, but EIU has competed against ISU at the Indiana State Relay Meet. Indiana State won the relay meet this season.

While the divers will head to Southern Illinois on Friday, the Trees will meet the Salukis in a double-dual meet on Jan. 26.

Sycamore Leaflets