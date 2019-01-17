Friday Marks Final Road Contest for Indiana State

Courtesy: Indiana State Athletics
CHARLESTON, Ill. – The Indiana State Women’s Swimming & Diving team will hit the road one last time before the Missouri Valley Conference Championships as they head to Eastern Illinois for a dual meet on Friday evening, while the divers will compete at Southern Illinois.
Series History
Friday evening will mark the first time that the Sycamores and Eastern Illinois have met in the dual meet setting, but EIU has competed against ISU at the Indiana State Relay Meet. Indiana State won the relay meet this season.
While the divers will head to Southern Illinois on Friday, the Trees will meet the Salukis in a double-dual meet on Jan. 26.
Sycamore Leaflets
- The Sycamores enter Saturday with an 11-0 dual meet record, the best start to a season in program history.
- During their last outing, Indiana State defeated the University of the Cumberlands and Wittenberg by scores of 194-93 and 247-41, respectively.
- Southern Illinois will be a great test for the young Sycamore divers as SIU has one of the best divers in the conference in Jiaxin Ji. She leads the Valley in the three-meter dive and is second in the one-meter dive.
- Keara Shelton shined last Saturday against the University of the Cumberlands and Wittenberg, winning the three-meter dive with a career-best scored of 248.40 and the one-meter dive at 224.60.
- Junior Kendall Hansen set three pool records with three victories last Saturday, claiming victory in the 100-yard backstroke (58.39), 200-yard backstroke (2:05.62) and the 400 freestyle-relay (3:39.52).
- Vivian Kritikou continued her distance dominance, taking the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:42.28.
- Cierra Campbell also picked up a win in the distance events as she was victorious in the 500-yard freestyle, clocking a time of 5:13.34. Campbell also finished in first in the 200-yard butterfly at 2:08.43
- Eastern Illinois enters Friday’s contest with a 0-7 dual meet record, most recently falling to Western Illinois and South Dakota.
- A win on Friday would push the Sycamores to 12-0 entering the last home meet of the season.
- Competition is set to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Friday in Carbondale, Ill. and 6 p.m. in Charleston at Eastern Illinois.
