Texas, Texas A&M College Roster + Pros Take On LCM at Longhorn Invite

January 17-19, 2019

Austin, TX

This weekend, the Lee & Joe Jamail Swimming Center will host the Longhorn Invite, which is happening in lieu of what was the Austin stop of the Pro Swim Series in previous years.

Looking at the entries on the live results page, the field is mostly made up of current student-athletes at Texas or Texas A&M. Additionally, the pro groups at Longhorn Aquatics and Aggie Swim Club will be there, as well as a few club contingents.

It’ll be interesting to see where the college swimmers are at right now. We’ll get to see A&M’s Sydney Pickrem in action, as the 2017 World Champs bronze medalist is one of the highest profile swimmers, internationally, at this meet. Texas women’s sprint group will be tested by Aggie pro Beryl Gatstaldello. Other Texas-based pros include Aggies Sarah Gibson and Mauro Castillo, as well as Longhorns Madisyn Cox, Clark Smith, and Will Licon.

Denver will send post-grad sprinter Kyle Robrock and current college student Sid Farber, also a great sprinter, who will shake things up in the 50 and 100 free. They’re actually seeded 1-2 in the 50 free, and will go head to head with Texas freshmen Drew Kibler and Daniel Krueger.

Bryce Bohman of Lane 4 Aquatics in Iowa is also entered in this meet. Bohman swam at West Virginia University and graduated in 2014, while many of his personal bests have come since his college years (including a 52.65 LCM fly and 55.06 LCM fly from this past summer). He’s the top seed in the 100 fly and 100 back later this week.

Scottsdale Aquatic Club 16-year-old Greer Pattison, Longhorn Aquatics 17-year-olds Coby Carrozza and Quinn Schaedler, and Santa Clara Swim Club 17-year-old Nicole Oliva are just a few club swimmers to keep an eye on, too.