Winter Juniors Runner-up Tyler Kopp (2020) Verbally Commits to Cal

Tyler Kopp, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Katy, Texas has verbally committed to the University of California, Berkeley for 2020-21. He will join Dare Rose, Destin Lasco, Dylan Hawk, Forrest Frazier, Jack Meehan, and Matthew Jensen in the class of 2024.

“After much thought and consideration, I am so excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at the University of California Berkeley! I want to thank God, my parents, friends, and coaches, for supporting and guiding me as I continue to pursue my dreams. It has been an incredible journey so far and I can’t wait to see what the future holds. Go Bears! 🐻”

Kopp swims for Taylor High School and Katy Aquatic Team For Youth. At the 2019 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, he placed 7th in the 500 free (4:31.05) and 7th in the 200 IM (1:52.72) individually, and he anchored Katy Taylor’s 400 free relay (46.80). Kopp is coming off a 2019 long-course season that saw him improve his lifetime bests across the board, from his main events (400/800/1500 free and 200 IM) to his off-events (50/100 back, 100 breast, and 100/200 fly. At NCSA Summer Championship he placed 5th in the 1500 free, 10th in the 800 free, 6th in the 400 free, 15th in the 200 free, 13th in the 400 IM, and 16th in the 200 IM. He also competed in the 1500 and 400 IM at Phillips 66 Nationals. His best SCY times in the 1650 free, 500 free, and 400 IM came from Winter Juniors West where he finished 2nd, 9th and 9th, respectively. After high school season, where he notched his best 50 back and 200 IM times, he swam at College Section Sectionals and had top-8 finishes in the SCY 500 free and 400 IM and the LCM 400/800/1500 free and 400 IM, and top-16 finishes in the SCY 200 free and 200 back and the LCM 200 free and 200 back.

Cal graduated distance standout Nick Norman last year but Sean Grieshop is still a junior. Kopp will also overlap with freshmen Calvin David and Michael Petrides.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:08.72

1000 free – 9:23.80

500 free – 4:23.89

200 free – 1:40.12

400 IM – 3:52.87

200 IM – 1:51.45

