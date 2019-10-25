Balgo, Western Australia, a remote Aboriginal community, located in the south-east Kimberley approximately 1100 miles NE of Perth and 560 miles SW of Darwin bordering the Great Sandy and Tanami Deserts and at the northern tip of the famous Canning Stock Route (think Wolf Creek).

For 9 months of the year the temperature rarely drops below 85 degrees – more often than not soaring well over 102 and Balgo doesn’t get much more “red-dirt-remote” or rough for the shifting population of around 460-600 indigenous people, relying on one gas station, a small convenience store, a School (K–8), Church, Art Centre, health clinic and an overworked police station. Substance abuse and unemployment in the remote community leads to higher than average rates of crime, domestic violence, child abuse, health issues and school delinquency. That was until the Balgo pool was built – an oasis of hope in the Australian outback.

In late September 2019, 200 people attended the much awaited opening of the new Balgo pool with a traditional Aboriginal ceremony of spiritual cleansing using branches to “sweep” the pool clean followed by the blessing of the pool by the local Priest who dipped a branch in a Coolamon – a traditional carved wooden bowl – of water, sprinkling it around the pool and buildings. With ceremonies complete, community elders explained the rules and then it was time for the fun to begin – to dive splash and frolic – rinsing off the red dust and oppressive heat.

The Balgo facility joins six others managed by Royal Life Saving across Western Australia. Staffed by Royal Life Saving pool managers who live in the community for 9 months of the year they provide swimming and water safety education, lifesaving skills, swim meets, birthday parties, after-school and holiday swimming and public lap swimming. Everything we take for granted as a normal part of life in Australia and even though it’s only for 9 months of the year, hopefully Australia will see more young, athletically gifted, indigenous swimmers encouraged to join in junior competitive swimming and aspire to represent their country at the highest level.

The pools also offer mentoring and training for community members with a view to management responsibility and ownership passing back to the community in the longer term. Pool lifeguard training course are offered and approximately 45 Aboriginal trainees have progressed to pool lifeguard standard – providing them with a highly portable job qualification for the future.

Balgo pool and the other Remote Aboriginal Swimming Pools are not just about swimming and being physically active they are a place where educational, health, well-being and social cohesion outcomes are achieved. Each community has embraced the “No School, No Pool” policy and school principals have reported a marked increase in school attendance and an overall improvement in the children’s behavior. With school attendance rates increasing from approximately 20% to 80% and police crediting the pools as definitely contributing to decreased crime in the town noting that during the swim season adolescent crime rates dropped to zero. It’s a SWIM-WIN situation.

The cost of the Balgo pool – $7 million – the value of the Balgo pool PRICELESS.