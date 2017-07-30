Katinka Hosszu Breaks CR, Wins 400 IM in Front of Adoring Budapest Crowd (Race Video)

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu became the first woman to win the 400-meter individual medley on her home turf on Sunday. She crushed the field and lowered her own Championship Record by nearly a full second with a 4:29.33 wire-to-wire win in front of an adoring public in Budapest. The home crowd had the opportunity to watch the fourth-fastest 400 IM in history, and they loved every second of it.

Spain’s Mireia Belmonte (4:32.17) and Sydney Pickrem of Canada (4:32.88) came from behind to take second and third, respectively.

Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

WOMEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

World Record: Katinka Hosszu , 4:26.36, 2016

, 4:26.36, 2016 Championship Record: Katinka Hosszu , 4:30.31, 2015

Junior World Record: Rosie Rudin, 4:39.01, 2015

Katinka Hosszu won another gold tonight, posting a 4:29.33 for the 400 IM win. She adds that to her gold from the 200 IM final, and becomes the first woman to win a WC gold in her home country.

Mireia Belmonte of Spain picked up the silver, adding to her medal haul this week, with Canada’s Sydney Pickrem touching right behind the Spaniard for bronze, coming back strong after a rough 200 IM. Yui Ohashi did not have the 400 IM that we expected after her stellar 200 IM, her 4:34.50 in for 4th place.