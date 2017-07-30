46.72 Split Just One of Many Huge Swims from Dominik Kozma This Week

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

All eyes were on the Hungarian swimmers this week at their home championships. Who was going to shine in Budapest? Certainly, the world expected the golden performances from Katinka Hosszu, and Laszlo Cseh‘s silver medal was no big surprise, either. But the Hungarian team proved they were more than just two swimmers deep, and perhaps no person excelled quite as much as Dominik Kozma this week.

Kozma, the son of professional football (soccer) player István Kozma, set national records left and right and provided heroic relay splits when he needed to over the course of these World Championships. He broke the 100 free Hungarian record two times (it would be three, but the most recent one doesn’t count since it was leading off the 4×100 mixed free relay, and mixed relay lead-offs don’t count for records), broke Cseh’s 200 free national record, and came up with two really incredible relay splits in the 4×200 free relay prelims and then tonight in the 4×100 free relay final.

4×100 free relay prelims lead-off: 48.61 NR

4×100 free relay finals lead-off: 48.26 NR

4×100 mixed free relay finals lead-off: 48.12

200 free final: 1:45.54 NR (Cseh’s record)

4×200 free relay prelims anchor: 1:44.81

4×100 free relay finals anchor: 46.72

His 200 free split would’ve been the 5th-fastest split in the final (he swam that time in prelims, and Hungary missed the final) and his free split tonight was the 2nd-fastest split of the entire weekend.

Kozma was just one emerging talent from Hungary that shone this weekend. His relay teammates on the bronze-winning 4×100 free relay (Nandor Nemeth, Richard Bohus, Peter Holoda) are on the younger side, with Nemeth being just 17 and Holoda 21. Bohus is 24, while Kozma himself is 26. Nemeth is part of the Hungarian youth movement with Kristof Milak, another 17-year-old with huge potential after breaking the WJR in the 100 fly this week to win the silver medal.