2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
- Full Competition Schedule
- Meet Info
- Psych Sheets
- Omega Results
- Pick ’em Contest
- Event-by-Event Previews
The United States women wrapped up an outstanding meet with a new World Record in the 4x100m medley relay. After a 58.54 leadoff from backstroke silver-medalist Kathleen Baker, world-champion breaststroker Lilly King took over with a 1:04.48. The Americans were just 3/100 behind Russia at the halfway point. Butterfly bronze medalist Kelsi Worrell split 56.30 to take over the lead, and world-champion Simone Manuel brought it home with her signature event, going 52.23 on the 100 freestyle anchor.
Russia hung on for the silver medal, while Australia slipped past Canada for the bronze.
Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:
Write-up from Karl Ortegon:
WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL
World Record: USA, 3:52.05, 2012 Championship Record: China, 3:52.19, 2009
- Junior World Record: Russia, 4:01.05, 2015
- United States (Baker – King – Worrell -Manuel), 3:51.55
- Russia (Fesikova, Efimova, Chimrova, Popova), 3:53.38
- Australia (Seebohm, McKeown, McKeon, Campbell) 3:54.29
The Americans charged hard with four great legs as they posted a new world record time of 3:51.55. Kathleen Baker got things started with a 58.54, followed by a 1:04.48 from Lilly King, a 56.30 from Kelsi Worrell, and a 52.23 anchor leg from Simone Manuel, which is her fourth 52-low anchor in a relay final this week.
Yulia Efimova actually out-split King on the breast leg, going 1:04.03 which helped Russia to a European record and silver medal at 3:53.38. Australia picked up bronze, getting a 58.53 lead-off from Emily Seebohm and a strong 52.69 anchor from Bronte Campbell.
Kylie Masse had the fastest back leg in 58.31 as the Canadians placed fourth, while Sarah Sjöström swam a mind-boggling 55.03 fly leg though Sweden touched 5th.
OMG, can we please have the Canadian commentators in the future? Great job Brittany MacLean!
This is why I purposely missed the NBC broadcast and waited for the Eurosport/Eurovision broadcast a little while later. You see EVERYTHING that went on at Worlds and not just the USA stuff courtesy of NBC. Sometimes, NBC treats it like the only people swimming are the Americans.
Perfect way to cap off an abosolute domination of the swimming championships. I don’t think any fans, US or not, saw this level of performance coming.
A complete reversal from Kazan. This time around, so many newer international swimmers came on like a ton of bricks and we really weren’t ready for the domination. A happy surprise. Yes?