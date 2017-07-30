2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States women wrapped up an outstanding meet with a new World Record in the 4x100m medley relay. After a 58.54 leadoff from backstroke silver-medalist Kathleen Baker, world-champion breaststroker Lilly King took over with a 1:04.48. The Americans were just 3/100 behind Russia at the halfway point. Butterfly bronze medalist Kelsi Worrell split 56.30 to take over the lead, and world-champion Simone Manuel brought it home with her signature event, going 52.23 on the 100 freestyle anchor.

Russia hung on for the silver medal, while Australia slipped past Canada for the bronze.

Watch the entire race, courtesy of NBC Sports, below:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Write-up from Karl Ortegon:

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL

World Record: USA, 3:52.05, 2012

Championship Record: China, 3:52.19, 2009

Junior World Record: Russia, 4:01.05, 2015

United States (Baker – King – Worrell -Manuel), 3:51.55 Russia (Fesikova, Efimova, Chimrova, Popova), 3:53.38 Australia (Seebohm, McKeown, McKeon, Campbell) 3:54.29

The Americans charged hard with four great legs as they posted a new world record time of 3:51.55. Kathleen Baker got things started with a 58.54, followed by a 1:04.48 from Lilly King, a 56.30 from Kelsi Worrell, and a 52.23 anchor leg from Simone Manuel, which is her fourth 52-low anchor in a relay final this week.

Yulia Efimova actually out-split King on the breast leg, going 1:04.03 which helped Russia to a European record and silver medal at 3:53.38. Australia picked up bronze, getting a 58.53 lead-off from Emily Seebohm and a strong 52.69 anchor from Bronte Campbell.

Kylie Masse had the fastest back leg in 58.31 as the Canadians placed fourth, while Sarah Sjöström swam a mind-boggling 55.03 fly leg though Sweden touched 5th.