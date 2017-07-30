UK Viewers* Men’s 400 Medley Relay, Other Races from Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Sunday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 30th
- Budapest, Hungary
- LCM (50m)
Eurosport_UK has shared several race videos from the final days of competition at 2017 FINA World Championships. They are formatted for the UK market .
Saturday/Sunday, 29th-30th July
Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay
Great Britain take a superb silver medal behind the USA in the men's 4x100m medley relay… a new British record! pic.twitter.com/kaEXAziC84
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 30, 2017
"From fourth to first in 100m!"
Adam Peaty's incredible leg for Britain in the 4x100m medley relay… pic.twitter.com/E42tj3Z0hN
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 30, 2017
Men’s 100m Fly Final
Caeleb Dressel takes victory – and it's bronze for @Jimbob95goon in the men's 100m butterfly… #FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/IeCihVGY56
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 29, 2017
Keeping an eye on…
📺 TV Alert!
A trio of Brits in action this morning at #FINABudapest2017 🏊
Follow all the action on @Eurosport_UK! pic.twitter.com/sAmhApsPMb
— Team GB (@TeamGB) July 29, 2017
And one more look at the GBR Record in the Men’s 4x200m Free Relay
Team GB set a new British record as they won gold in the Men's 4x200m Freestyle! 🥇🇬🇧#FINABudapest2017 pic.twitter.com/39Er0a51pJ
— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 29, 2017
“The media could not be played.” Bummer.