*UK Viewers* Men’s 400 Medley Relay, Other Races from Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Eurosport_UK has shared several race videos from the final days of competition at 2017 FINA World Championships. They are formatted for the UK market .

Saturday/Sunday, 29th-30th July

Men’s 4x100m Medley Relay

Men’s 100m Fly Final

And one more look at the GBR Record in the Men’s 4x200m Free Relay

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "*UK Viewers* Men’s 400 Medley Relay, Other Races from Budapest"

Lane Four

“The media could not be played.” Bummer.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
36 minutes 7 seconds ago
