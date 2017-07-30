Race Video: Sarah Sjöström Clocks 23.69 to Win 50 Free in Budapest

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking the World Record in the 50-meter freestyle in her semi-final heat with 23.67, Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström swam the second-fastest time in history in the final to win the event in 23.69. Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo got off to a strong start, but Sjöström’s acceleration over the second half of the race was unparalleled. Kromowidjojo came to the wall second with 23.85, her best time by 2/10 and a new national record for the Dutchwoman. USA’s Simone Manuel finished third in 23.97.

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINAL

World Record: Sarah Sjöström , 23.67, 2017

, 23.67, 2017 Junior World Record: Rikako Ikee, 24.48, 2017

Sarah Sjöström got down to business in the 50 free final, swimming nearly the exact same time as she did when she broke the WR in semifinals. Her time of 23.69 earned her her third individual gold of the meet.

The Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo broke through 24.0 for the first time ever, going 23.85 to take the silver. That’s a huge swim for the Dutchwoman, setting a new Dutch record. Also setting a record was Simone Manuel, who went 23.97 to become the first American woman under 24 seconds. This was the first time in WC history that all medallists broke 24 seconds.

Meanwhile, Pernille Blume had a great swim in 4th, going 24.00 to set a new Danish record.